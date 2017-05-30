Aiwa Exos-9: What Bluetooth Heaven Sounds Like
Roseville, CA- In the past, the search for a Bluetooth speaker has always left us wanting. A constant series of sacrificial sounds along with tradeoffs between quality, power and options kept us on the sidelines, until now.
A recent recommendation of the Aiwa Exos-9 had us online reading countless 5 star reviews on Amazon and elsewhere all touting the praise of this Aiwa superstar. Backed with a no questions asked, money back guarantee, it was time to jump in and with Amazon Prime it was delivered within a couple days.
1 Minute Setup
Taking it out of the well packaged box was the most complicated aspect of setting up the Exos-9. Attach the rechargeable battery, plug the power cord into the outlet and pair it with your Bluetooth device. Setup doesn't get any easier than this. Once charged, you can rock out wirelessly for about 10 hours! It also includes a 3/8 input for connecting virtually any other device. A USB input to charge your mobile device is included!
Sound Exceeds Anything We've Tested
For our test audio, we turned to Pink Floyd's Dark Side of the Moon. Almost immediately, the clarity brought sounds out of the album we haven't heard in a very long time. When heavier bass and drum parts kicked in, we were floored with the amazingly tight and smooth reflex bass response. The Exos-9 sounds great with any music style, but in our opinion shines best on tracks with a great drumbeat and bass line. Bob Marley tracks sound incredible.
No Ordinary Bluetooth Speaker
The sound quality and power of the Exos-9 will have you quickly forgetting it's a Bluetooth speaker. It sounds better than many higher end dedicated components we listened to over the years. It's that impressive and if that's not enough, it's only $300, can pump out 200 Watts, comes with a customizable EQ and can be paired with another if you're bold enough.
If you want to rock the party or neighborhood with great sound, have portability and the convenience of Bluetooth, the AIWA Exos-9 is a monster of sound. Finally, a speaker that is worthy of Dark Side of the Moon and all those other gems in your digital collection.
Read all the glowing reviews and get all the tech details at Amazon
