Rocklin Man Arrested on Suspicion of Sex Crimes with Minor

Online Predator Arrested for Underage Sex Crimes

On May 1, 2017, a mother reported to the Sheriff's Office that her 17 year old daughter had been in a sexual relationship with a 33 year old male named Cameron Fox from Rocklin, CA.

The 17 year old victim said she had met Fox on a dating site called OKCUPID back in October 2016. Over the course of a month, the Victim and Fox exchanged several texts messages with each other. During these texts messages, the Victim told Fox that she was actually 17 years old not 18 as her profile indicated. Fox told the victim he still wanted to meet with her. Beginning in November 2016, the Victim and Fox met on two separate occasions at a motel in Mill Valley where they engaged in sexual intercourse and oral copulation. In March of 2017, Fox picked up the Victim and drove her to his residence in Rocklin, CA where they again engaged in sexual intercourse and oral copulation.

On May 25, 2017, with the assistance of the Rocklin Police Department, Marin County Sheriff's Office Detectives executed a search warrant at Fox's residence in Rocklin, CA. Detectives seized computers and personal electronics belonging to Fox for further examination of child pornography.

Fox was also arrested and booked into the Marin County Jail on the below charges:

261.5(A) PC- Unlawful sexual intercourse with a minor

288A(B)(1) PC- Oral copulation with a minor

289 (H) PC- Penetration with a foreign object with a minor

288.3(A) PC- Communicate with a minor for sex

288.4(B) PC- Arrange to meet with a minor for sex