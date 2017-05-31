Excessive Force: Placer County Correctional Officers Arrested

Auburn, CA- Correctional Sgt. Megan Yaws, Deputy Robert Madden and Correctional Officer Jeffrey Villanueva were arrested and taken into custody today by investigators from the Placer County Sheriff's Office.

The arrests stemmed from an extensive investigation by the Sheriff's Office and the Placer County District Attorney's Office, which focused on allegations of excessive force upon inmates while they were housed in the Placer County Jail in Auburn. Deputy Madden is charged with four counts of assault under color of authority, without necessity, and three counts of falsification of an incident report. C.O. Villanueva is charged with one count of assault under color of authority, without necessity, and one count of falsification of an incident report. C.O. Sgt. Yaws is charged with one count of falsifying police reports. There is video and other evidence to support these arrests.



The conduct was discovered by a supervisor who was reviewing video footage, and who then brought it to the attention of management. Management discovered other incidents and determined actions of the officers appeared unreasonable. They requested the assistance of the District Attorney's Office. A joint investigation established probable cause to make the arrests. All three were placed on paid administrative leave.



More details as they become available.