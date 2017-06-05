Roseville Gas Prices Take Slight Dip
Roseville, CA- Following weeks of rising gas prices, Roseville residents got a slight reprieve as local gas prices have been seen dipping slightly around town. Despite the declines, Roseville gas prices remain slightly higher than price levels in 2016. Here are the current prices from Roseville's low price leaders.
|Lowest Gas Prices in Roseville
|Roseville Gas Prices provided by GasBuddy.com
Sacramento, CA, June 5- Average retail gasoline prices in Sacramento have fallen 1.9 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $3.04/g yesterday, according to GasBuddy's daily survey of 720 gas outlets in Sacramento. This compares with the national average that has increased 0.9 cents per gallon in the last week to $2.37/g, according to gasoline price website GasBuddy.com.
Including the change in gas prices in Sacramento during the past week, prices yesterday were 31.7 cents per gallon higher than the same day one year ago and are 18.8 cents per gallon higher than a month ago. The national average has increased 1.9 cents per gallon during the last month and stands 0.5 cents per gallon higher than this day one year ago.
According to GasBuddy historical data, gasoline prices on June 5 in Sacramento have ranged widely over the last five years:
$2.72/g in 2016, $3.39/g in 2015, $4.02/g in 2014, $3.89/g in 2013 and $4.12/g in 2012.
Areas In California and their current gas price climate:
Stockton- $3.03/g, down 3.0 cents per gallon from last week's $3.06/g.
Modesto- $3.00/g, down 2.9 cents per gallon from last week's $3.03/g.
Oakland- $3.17/g, down 1 cent per gallon from last week's $3.18/g.
"The first week of the summer driving season is now under our belts, and we saw little change in gas prices nationally," said Patrick DeHaan, senior petroleum analyst for GasBuddy.com. "Prices have seen little change and as we continue to progress into the summer, we're seeing gas prices now roughly the same as a year ago in many places. Oil markets failed to be convinced last week by OPEC's production cuts as U.S. oil production rises to its highest level since summer 2015. This has kept the price of oil constrained and keeps the door propped open for gasoline prices to remain at historically low levels as millions of Americans take to the road."
About GasBuddy
GasBuddy is the technology company changing the way more than 60 million consumers find, purchase, and save money on gasoline. Founded in 2000, the original GasBuddy website was a pioneer in crowd-sourced information, leveraging technology, big data, and a passionate community that now connects more than 60 million users with real-time, accurate fuel pricing information as well as reliable reviews of gas station amenities and services. The app and website have the most accurate and real-time fuel prices at over 140,000 unique stations in the United States, Canada, and Australia and is the most comprehensive money-saving companion while on the road. GasBuddy is available on all mobile platforms. For more information, visit www.gasbuddy.com.
