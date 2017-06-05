Free Adaptive Aquatics Program in Rocklin for Kids with Special Needs

Free Adaptive Aquatics Summer Program for 50 Children With Special Needs

Rocklin, CA - This summer "Love, Olivia" and the Rocklin Swim Team (RST) will provide a free adaptive aquatics program for 50 children and youth with special needs. The program is designed for children and youth ages 1 to 18 with special needs to develop water awareness, experience aquatic activities in a positive environment, and engage in community recreation.

The program takes place at Whitney High School - Swimming Pool, 701 Wildcat Boulevard, Rocklin, 95765 with the following sessions scheduled.

Session 1: June 12th through June 15th, 2017

Session 2: July 31st through August 3rd, 2017

(Each participant receives four (4) 30-minute sessions)

This free program, run by RST and "Love, Olivia, is made possible by grants from the Dana and Christopher Reeve Foundation, Autism Speaks, and the Union Pacific Foundation. Last year this pilot program served 24 children. With additional funding and support staff, the program will serve 50 children this summer. Program support from RST is being provided by Megan Hylton, who brings over 25 years of experience in aquatics as a swimmer, instructor, coach and program administrator. Megan joined RST earlier this year and is excited about the opportunity to work with swimmers of all ages and abilities in various swim programs. Bridgette Pilling, pediatric doctor of physical therapy with experience in warm-water therapy, will provide professional support.

WHY: Rocklin Swim Team is a non-profit organization that exists for the sole purpose of sponsoring youth swimming activities in the City of Rocklin and surrounding areas. RST is dedicated to the wholesome development of the aquatics skills for every swimmer that is appropriate to his/her level of experience and ability. Love Olivia is a non-profit company created to provide special needs children with clothing, shoes, toys, and books. Additionally, Love, Olivia will strive to provide special needs families with educational/community resources, financial assistance and to raise awareness in the community of special needs challenges.

To learn more about Love, Olivia visit: www.loveolivia.org

To learn more about Rocklin Swim Team visit: www.rocklinswimteam.org