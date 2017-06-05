Summer Sanders Swim Meet in Roseville June 8-11

Hundreds of Youth Swimmers to Compete at the Roseville Aquatics Complex on June 8-11

Roseville, CA - California Capital Aquatics (CCA) is diving into the final preparations for the 20th Annual Summer Sanders Swim Meet that will take place at the Roseville Aquatics Complex (RAC) on June 8-11. Placer Valley Tourism is thrilled to be partnering up with CCA again to bring this exciting swimming competition to Placer Valley. Nearly 60 swim teams will be represented from throughout the West Coast and 800 youth swimmers will be competing each day of the meet.



"The concept for this meet from Summer Sanders and her family when it was first introduced back in 1997 was to give something back to her club team, CCA, as well as to the community of Roseville," commented Alex Ongaco, CCA Meet Director. "From its humble beginnings, it is now the signature meet of Sierra Nevada Swimming (SNS), attracting high caliber swimmers from all over California and even many swimmers outside of the state, across the Western Zone."

Summer Sanders herself is equally excited about her namesake meet reaching this amazing milestone. "This wonderful meet has grown into something well beyond my wildest imagination, all because of the incredible dedication and hard work of CCA, my club swim team, especially Denna Culpepper (SNS Executive Director)," stated Sanders.

Sanders added, "I cannot believe we are celebrating 20 years and I am truly honored these three days of fierce competition bare my name; thank you parents, coaches, CCA, and of course, all the swimmers for always showing up and swimming your hearts out!"

In keeping with constantly striving to promote a meet with high caliber competition Ongaco explained this will be the first year the Summer Sanders Meet will be designated a Senior+ meet with faster qualifying time standards. In previous years the Summer Sanders Meet was designated a Junior+ meet.

Athletes will check-in on Thursday afternoon, June 8 and the competition will heat up Friday through Sunday with races starting at 8:30 a.m. each day. So come on down to the RAC located at 3051 Woodcreek Oaks Blvd in Roseville and watch top swimmers race to set new records.