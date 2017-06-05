Roseville Flash Crime Report (6.5.17)

Violent Attack in West Roseville, Burglaries and More

Roseville, CA- Summary digest of select incidents from the Roseville Police activity log for the period covering May 26- June 1, 2017.

Northeast Roseville

Galleria-Harding, fraud: At 7:20 a.m. May 28, officers responded to a hotel in the 10000 block of Fairway Drive, to a report of someone trying to book a room with a suspicious looking credit card and ID. The suspects had already driven away, but officers located them in the lot of another hotel in the vicinity, where they had also booked rooms using fraudulent/stolen information. A 36-year-old Citrus Heights woman and a 30-year-old Redding man were arrested on suspicion of defrauding an innkeeper, credit card fraud, conspiracy, and out of county warrants.

East Roseville Parkway, burglary: Between May 21 and May 26, someone broke the rear slider and burglarized a home in the 2000 block of Dorrington Drive while no one was home. Small, portable valuables were taken.

East Roseville

Maidu, burglary: Between May 26 and May 29, while residents were away, a home in the 1200 block of Ridgecrest Way was burglarized and valuables stolen. It appears that entry was made through a back window.

Sierra Gardens, theft: Between May 25 and the afternoon of May 26, a motor was stolen from a boat in the 1700 block of Russell Way.

Sierra Gardens, DUI-related collisions: At 5:06 p.m. June 1, a silver Mercedes sedan collided with a Prius on Sunrise Avenue near Coloma Way. The Mercedes driver drove away from the scene and then collided with a tree in the 1400 block of Gregory Way. He got out of the car, ran briefly onto the Eich Middle School campus, then returned to his car. Multiple witnesses followed him from the first crash and provided witness statements to police. The 25-year-old Roseville man was arrested on suspicion of DUI, hit and run, and driving on a suspended license.

Lead Hill, theft: At about noon May 30, a woman was grocery shopping in the 1900 block of Douglas Boulevard. She left her grocery cart unattended for a minute, and someone stole her wallet and cell phone from her purse. Her bank cards were soon used to make fraudulent purchases at another store in the area. The theft is under investigation. This is an unfortunate reminder to never leave wallets, purses and other valuables unattended in public, even for a minute. Keep purses securely closed and with you at all times.

Central Roseville south of the rail yard

Cirbyside, DUI: At around 10:55 p.m. May 26, two concerned motorists called in an erratic driver in the vicinity of Sunrise Avenue and Cirby Way. The driver had hit the median a couple times and almost collided with another vehicle. The witnesses followed at a safe distance. An officer stopped the suspect driver on North Sunrise Avenue and arrested the 36-year-old Sacramento man on suspicion of DUI.

Cirbside, burglary: Between May 27 and May 29, someone burglarized a home that is being remodeled in the 1100 block of Marlin Drive. Tools, fixtures and other items were taken.

Cirbyside, robbery: At 9:08 p.m. May 30, a restaurant in the 900 block of Sunrise Ave. was robbed. A man who had his face covered with a scarf robbed employees at gunpoint, took cash from the business and fled. No one was hurt, and no vehicle was seen. The robbery is being investigated.

Cresthaven, vehicle theft: Between the evening of May 26 and the morning of May 30, someone stole a white box trailer with "Staples and Associates" decals from the 500 block of Giuseppe Court.

Theiles Manor, vandalism/burglary attempt: Between 9 a.m. and 11 p.m. May 26, someone kicked in the back door of a home in the 100 block of E Street. Nothing was taken.

Theiles Manor, arson: At 4:35 p.m. May 30, Roseville Fire and Roseville Police personnel responded to a fire in a transient camp in the rail yard near Vernon Street and Dudley Drive. A passer-by saw a man running away from the fire. She followed him at a safe distance and called police, providing a good description of the man and his direction of travel. Thanks to her, officers quickly located and detained a suspect in the 300 block of Sixth Street. Officers found out that an argument had broken out among people camping in the same area, and one of the people involved poured an accelerant over the other people's tent and belongings, and set them on fire. Another camper got water from the creek and extinguished the fire before firefighters arrived, and the firefighters ensured the fire was completely out. No injuries were reported. A 29-year-old man from the Antelope area was booked into the Placer County Jail on suspicion of arson of an inhabited structure or property.

Downtown, vandalism, arrest made: At about 9:50 p.m. May 23, officers responded to a report of someone who had just slashed the tires of three vehicles in the parking garage in the 400 block of Vernon Street. The suspects were gone when officers got there, but officers investigated and reviewed video surveillance, and were able to identify a suspect. On May 28, officers contacted the suspect while he was riding his skateboard inside the parking garage. The 19-year-old local man was arrested on suspicion of felony vandalism and booked into the Placer County Jail.

Central Roseville north of the rail yard

Sierra Vista, burglary attempt: At about 2:15 a.m. May 28, a resident of the 200 block of Sierra Boulevard heard his doorbell ring. He looked outside and saw a younger man with dark hair in his driveway, and then found that someone had removed a screen and opened one of his windows. No entry was made and nothing was taken. Officers checked the area and collected evidence from the scene.

Roseville Heights, assault: At about 4 a.m. May 30, officers responded to the area of North Grant and High Streets, to a report of breaking glass. They found out that a woman was sitting in her locked car when an ex-boyfriend broke her car windows, assaulted her and threatened to kill her. The victim was injured but declined medical assistance. Officers searched the area but weren't able to locate the suspect at that time. At 10 p.m. that night, officers responded to the area of Washington Blvd. and Main Street to another domestic violence assault involving the same couple. Officers detained the suspect in the 300 block of Main Street. The 36-year-old Roseville man was arrested and booked into the Placer County Jail on suspicion of burglary (breaking into the victim's car), making criminal threats and two incidents of domestic violence assault.

Kaseberg-Kingswood, vehicle theft: Overnight May 28/29, someone stole a blue 2005 Dodge Caravan from the 1400 block of Kingswood Drive.

North central Roseville

Industrial, burglary: At 2:50 p.m. May 28, officers responded to suspicious activity at a construction site in the 7700 block of Foothills Boulevard. A Sacramento County Sheriff's helicopter and a CHP air unit helped check the area as well. Officers found that unknown suspects had broken into construction site cargo containers and moved construction equipment around the site, causing significant damage. Crime scene investigators responded to collect evidence, and the incident is being investigated.

Highland Reserve, DUI: At 3:07 a.m. May 27, officers responded to a driver who had collided with a parked car in the 400 block of Anacapa Drive. No one was injured, and the 21-year-old driver, a Roseville resident, was arrested on suspicion of DUI.

West Roseville

Pleasant Grove, stolen property: At 2:04 a.m. May 26, an officer stopped a car with expired registration on Foothills Boulevard near River Oak, and contacted the two occupants, a 28-year-old man from Sacramento and a 29-year-old man from Redding. A search of the car produced stolen property from three local grocery and drug stores, as well as heroin and paraphernalia. One of the men gave a false name, but was eventually identified. One man was cited for various charges, one arrested, and the car was towed.

Quail Glen, assault: At 3:30 a.m. May 27, officers responded to calls about an assault on Zinnia Way--a young man was down on the ground being kicked and beaten while others watched. The suspects drove away before officers arrived. Officers found out that a group of people, all acquaintances of the victim, went into his house while he was sleeping. Two males forced the victim outside and beat him while the others watched. The victim had visible injuries but declined medical attention. Officers identified the two primary suspects and within a couple of hours arrested one of them, a 19-year-old male from Roseville, on suspicion of kidnapping (dragging the victim out of his house) and conspiracy. They're continuing to look for the second suspect.

Sun City, drug arrest: At about 8:20 a.m. May 28, an officer checked on a Honda Civic being driven on northbound Fiddyment Road, and found out the license plates were registered to a different kind of car. He followed the car and stopped it on Sun City Boulevard at Del Webb Boulevard. The driver had an outstanding warrant for driving on a suspended license. A search of the car produced methamphetamine and evidence of drug sales. The 35-year-old Sacramento man was arrested on suspicion of possessing and transporting drugs for sale, driving on a suspended license, and his warrant. The car was towed.

Quail Glen, furnishing alcohol to minors: At about 2 p.m. May 27, officers responded to a report of underage people drinking alcohol in front of a grocery store in the 9000 block of Woodcreek Oaks Blvd. The officers found out that two older teens tried to buy alcohol from the store, but were turned away because they didn't have proper ID. The teens then contacted a 38-year-old man outside the store, and he went in and bought beer for them. The 38-year-old was cited and told not to return to the store.

Junction West, vandalism/burglary attempt: At 12:30 p.m. June 1, someone kicked in the front door of a home in the 1800 block of Blue Skies Way. The resident was home and called police, and officers checked the area. No entry was made into the home.

Blue Oaks, garage burglary/stolen vehicle: Between 2 and 2:30 a.m. May 26, a white 2012 Chevy Camaro convertible was stolen from a garage in the 3200 block of Mt. Tamalpais Drive. It's unknown how the suspect(s) got into the garage. Two days later, the Sacramento Police Department found the car, abandoned and undamaged.

Blue Oaks, thefts from vehicles: Around 2 a.m. May 2, around the same time as the garage burglary & car theft above, two people wearing long shorts and hoodies were seen on video walking around the area of Bonicelli Court and Mt. Baldy Court, trying vehicle door handles. Two vehicles on Vignolia Way and a pickup on Mt. Baldy Court were burglarized (locked but no sign of forced entry) and valuables, including checks and credit cards, were taken.