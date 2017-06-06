Cage the Elephant Summer Tour and New Album
GRAMMY Award winners, Cage The Elephant will release Unpeeled, their unplugged live album worldwide this summer via RCA Records.
The album was recorded over a series of rare acoustic shows in cities including Los Angeles, Washington DC, Knoxville, and Nashville. Unpeeled features eighteen curated songs from their past four albums as well as three interpretations of existing songs, performed live and stripped down and in some cases with a string quartet and a choir accompaniment. Said guitarist Brad Shultz about the inspiration behind the album: "We connected with the songs in a way we hadn't before. It was really all about the balance of the intimacy and the delicacy of how we approach playing these songs live acoustically and with strings as we hadn't done before. We were very transparent, and we found the more honest you can be with yourself, the more honest you can be with everyone else."
Last night, Cage The Elephant appeared on Late Night With Seth Meyers to perform "Too Late to Say Goodbye" off their forthcoming album, Unpeeled. Additionally, drummer Jared Champion will sit in the entire week of June 5th. Watch the performance here.
Today, on the front page of their Art's Section, The New York Times highlighted Cage The Elephant's performance at Gov Ball as one of their "10 Best Sets" of the festival and said that their set "...was rowdy and scrappy, with its lead singer, Matt Shultz, in constant motion."
Cage The Elephant received their first GRAMMY AWARD for Best Rock Album for their fourth studio album, Tell Me I'm Pretty, which was produced by Dan Auerbach of The Black Keys. At radio, Cage The Elephant holds the record for the most #1 Alternative songs of any artist this decade. Tell Me I'm Pretty's first two singles "Mess Around" and "Trouble," both topped the Alternative charts at #1 ("Mess Around" also hit #1 at Triple A). In addition, Trouble maintained its bullet on the Alternative radio chart for an astounding 41 weeks. Their third single "Cold Cold Cold," went top 5 at both Alternative and Triple A.
Cage The Elephant consists of singer Matt Shultz, guitarist Brad Shultz, drummer Jared Champion, bassist Daniel Tichenor, lead guitarist Nick Bockrath and Matthan Minster on keyboard and backing vocals. Long celebrated as one of the most explosive live bands in the world, Cage The Elephant have sold out several headlining runs including a summer 2016 arena tour and recent sold out UK and European tour. Additionally, Cage The Elephant's self-titled debut album was recently certified RIAA platinum.
CAGE THE ELEPHANT UPCOMING TOUR DATES
June 10 /// Manchester, TN /// Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival
June 23 /// Beuningen, Netherlands /// Down The Rabbit Hole
June 24 /// Paris, France /// Solidays
June 27 /// Nottingham, UK /// Rock City
June 28 /// Cardiff, UK /// Tramshed
June 30 /// St. Gallen, Switzerland /// Openair St. Gallen
July 1 /// Arras, France /// Main Square Festival
July 2 /// Rotselaar, Belgium /// Rock Werchter
July 4 /// Hradec Kralove, Czech Republic /// Rock For People
July 6 /// Bilbao, Spain /// Bilbao BBK Live
July 7 /// Madrid, Spain /// Mad Cool Festival
July 8 /// Lisbon, Portugal /// Nos Alive
July 14 /// Louisville, KY /// Forecastle Festival
July 23 /// San Marcos, TX /// Float Fest 2017
July 28 /// Oro-Medonte, ON, Canada /// Wayhome Music & Arts Festival
August 3 /// Chicago, IL /// Lollapalooza
August 5 /// Montreal, QC, Canada /// Osheaga Music & Arts
September 9 /// St Louis, MO /// Loufest
September 23 /// Las Vegas, NV /// Life Is Beautiful Festival
September 30 /// Mobile, AL /// Ten Sixty Five Street Party
November 18 /// Mexico City, Mexico /// Corona Capital
