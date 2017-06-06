Del The Funky Homosapien at Sacramento Concerts in the Park

Sacramento's favorite free weekly summer concert series

SACRAMENTO, CALIF. - Del The Funky Homosapien will make his Concerts in the Park (CIP) debut this Friday, June 9, in Cesar Chavez Plaza. Widely known in the hip hop community and beyond, Del founded the influential Bay Area hip hop crew, the Hieroglyphics, in the early 90s and gained mainstream fame through collaborations with the Gorillaz and his cousin, Ice Cube.

Preceding Del, local hip hop artist and radio host, Soosh*e!, who will be joined on stage by a visual artist, and The People's Revolution will take to the Jiffy Lube Stage with DJ Epik spinning between sets on the Blue Diamond Growers' DJ Booth.

With a nationwide following, week six of the 12-week free concert series is expected to reach some of its highest attendance numbers yet, on Friday. Seasonally, the 26th year of CIP continues to break attendance records:

1. Rituals of Mine - 8,149

2. Grizfolk - 5,925

3. Cemetery Sun - 6,185

4. HONEYHONEY - 5,971

5. Secret Band - 6,290

HIGHLIGHTS:

* Food: Annie's Sno Biz, Bacon Mania, Drewksi's, Gyro2Go, Jimboy's Taco Truck, Pop Up Truck, Voyager World Cuisine and Yolanda's Tamales

* Shopping: Wild Poppy & Co. and Identity Boutique



For more information about CIP weekly lineups, food options and on-site activities visit http://GoDowntownSac.com/CIP. The 2017 Concerts in the Park series is presented by Bud Light with sponsorship from Jiffy Lube, Blue Diamond Growers', Live Nation and Kaiser Permanente.