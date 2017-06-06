On Display: American Indian Alaska Native Veteran Memorial Statue
Thunder Valley Casino Resort to Display American Indian Alaska Native Veteran Memorial Statue
LINCOLN, CA - Beginning June 5th, a replica of "The Gift"- a sculpture that honors the sacrifices and patriotism of American Indian and Alaskan Native Veterans will be on display at Thunder Valley Casino.
The twelve-foot bronze sculpture will be the first national memorial to honor 200 years of patriotism by America's original inhabitants. The Sculpture was created by renowned sculptor A. Thomas Schomberg and has gone on a 'tour' of California, being showcased in many different venues. The purpose of the tour is to inform the public about the extraordinary contribution of American Indian and Alaskan Native Veterans in service of the United States.
"We are excited to display "The Gift" in our hotel lobby and salute the service of American Indian and Alaskan Native Veterans," said Dawn Clayton, General Manager of Thunder Valley Casino Resort. "Celebrating the true acts of patriotism is something that all of us at Thunder Valley are passionate about."
The purpose of this tour is to inform the public about the extraordinary contribution of American Indian and Alaskan Native Veterans in service of the United States.
During World War I, 14,000 American Indians volunteered to serve on the European front- despite the fact that they had not been granted citizenship in their own country. This grand act of patriotism set into motion the federal process which would allow for citizenship for all American Indians in 1924.
The American Indian Alaska Native Veterans Committee hopes the tour will help raise the $3 million needed to complete the entire installation on the sacred grounds of the Riverside National Cemetery. The half life-size replica is an exact copy of the twelve-foot, bronze statue that will serve as the centerpiece of the memorial area. The final installation includes the monument surrounded by soaring bronze eagles on pedestals placed in a landscaped viewing area.
For more information about the memorial statue, please visit: http://www.aianveteransmemorial.com/.
