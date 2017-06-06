Sacramento's Midtown Farmers Market June Fun
SACRAMENTO, Calif. - With summertime now in full swing, the Midtown Association (MA) is pleased to announce exciting special activities happening in June at the popular and thriving Midtown Farmers Market.
Proudly sponsored by Sutter Health, the Midtown Farmers Market offers up to 90 farmer, grower and vendor booths bursting with fresh fruit, produce, and gourmet or locally made goods each week. As a highlight each month, a crowd-favorite activity is an entertaining cooking demonstration presented by a talented Midtown chef sponsored by University of the Pacific, Sacramento Campus. The year-round market takes place on Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on 20th Street from J Street to Kayak Alley.*
In addition to the ongoing and bountiful offerings, Midtown Farmers Market guests can enjoy the following in June:
* June 10 at 11 a.m. - Chef demo provided by Cantina Alley
* June 10 - Second Saturdays with talented artisans offering hand-crafted specialty goods
* June 17 - Fresh & fun Father's Day gift ideas plus "Know Your Grow" hands-on food-related educational experiences for kids
* June 24 - Live music at the market
"Summertime is a great time to visit the year-round Midtown Farmers Market with everything in bloom bursting with freshness and flavor," said Emily Baime Michaels, Executive Director of the Midtown Association. "With an always unique and upbeat Midtown vibe and nearly 100 vendors offering delicious local edibles, we love feeding curiosity about where our food comes from and exchanging culinary concepts with local chefs, growers, farmers and one another."
Originally launched in 2013, the Midtown Farmers Market continues to grow and evolve to reflect the dynamic and eclectic tastes of the surrounding neighborhood. The Market is highlighted by locally grown seasonal fruits and vegetables, specialty products and gourmet foods, great gift and garden finds in the mobile merchandise cart (every other week) plus plenty of dog and family-friendly patios for enjoying brunch.
Midtown Sacramento is both walkable and bike-friendly (with an on-site bike valet) and parking available in nearby garages located at 1801 L Street or the East End Garage on 17th Street between L & Capitol plus various lots throughout Midtown. Owned by the Midtown Association, the Midtown Farmers Market is managed by Unseen Heroes. More information about the Midtown Farmers Market is available at www.midtownfarmersmarketsac.com
*The Market time moves to 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. in winter months and fluctuates in size on a seasonal basis.
Midtown Association: The mission of the Midtown Association (MA) is to create a center for culture, creativity and vibrancy in Sacramento's urban core. For more information about MA, call 916-442-1500 or visit www.exploremidtown.org
