Fishing the Klamath River with Jerry Lampkin, TNG Motorsports
The Rooster Tails Fishing Club monthly breakfast will be held at the Auburn Elks Lodge on Pine Street on June 16.
This event is open to club members, spouses, and non-member guests. Doors to the Lodge will open at 7:00 a.m. to share fresh brewed coffee. A fantastic $13 wide-selection buffet breakfast is served at 8:00 am followed by a 9:00 am guest speaker, Pro Fishing Guide Jerry Lampkin owner of TNG Motorsports. Reservations are not necessary to attend the breakfast, but attendees are encouraged to arrive by 7:00 a.m. for a good seat.
Pro River Guide, Jerry Lampkin invites all members and their guests to this special presentation to share his experiences on the Klamath River. Jerry has been fishing the Klamath for salmon and steelhead for over 25 years and brings with him a unique perspective about the river you will want to hear. Jerry and his wife Sherry will be available to fisher men and women interested in fishing for 'Springer Salmon' during the week of July 10 - 14. Jerry has set aside Wednesday, July 12th, as Rooster Tail Day and will meet with members and guests to provide the latest fishing information. Sherry will provide information about the area accommodations, site seeing trips, and coordinate fishing outings with Jerry.
Jerry's clients enjoy the luxury of fishing from his custom state-of-art 23' Rogue Jet boat equipped with the latest electronics and creature-comforts. In addition to use of quality rods, reels, and tackle, Jerry goes out of his way to teach his clients on techniques and strategy for using them. You can find out more about this talented guide by visiting his web site at http://tngmotorsports.com. For more information or to book a trip, contact Jerry directly at 530-878-0994 or his cell phone at 530-320-0994
The Klamath is special among many rivers in California. It is only second by out-flow to the Sacramento River and flows 263 miles through Oregon and northern California emptying into the Pacific Ocean. It drains an extensive watershed of almost 16,000 square miles from both states. Unlike most rivers, the Klamath begins in the high desert and flows toward the mountains carving a path through the rugged Cascade and Klamath mountains before reaching the sea. The scenery and wild life are varied and spectacular. The area is a nature lover's dream and a panacea for photographers.
The 30 year old, 200+ members Rooster Tails Fishing Club of Northern California, Inc. is a non-profit organization that meets the third Friday of each month to educate, entertain, and enhance fishing experience. Unlike many bass and fly fishing clubs that concentrate on very specific types of fishing, the Rooster Tails Fishing Club provides a balanced mix of fishing techniques presented by fishing experts targeting a variety of fish species on multiple types of waters.
For more information contact Jim, Club Chairman, at 530-887-0479 or visit the club's web site at www.roostertailsfisingclub.org
