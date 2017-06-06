C.G. Di Arie Winery's Mixed Breed helps support Placer SPCA
Mount Aukum, CA- Mixed Breed - The C.G. Di Arie Winery recently released Mixed Breed, a red wine created by the C.G. Di Arie Winery to help support the Placer SPCA and homeless animals waiting to find a loving home and family.
2014 Mixed Breed
We had the opportunity to taste this rich tasting and full bodied red blend which consists of 45% Zinfandel, 31.5% Syrah, 13.5% Petite Sirah, and 10% Cabernet Franc grapes. Aged for two years in French Oak, with strong blackberry aroma, the wine displays a long finish with firm tannins. We allowed the bottle to breath for about an hour after opening which provided a gentler finish. It paired very well with Lucilles Smokehouse tri-tip. Suggested food pairings include Polenta with Portobello mushrooms and Fontina, Beef, Osso bucco (lamb), grilled pork loin (brined) with a flavorful (yet mellow) rub or perhaps grilled lamb burgers. Try it with Asiago, Sonoma Jack Gouda, or Gruyere.
Try It - June 10th at Total Wine!
CG Di Arie Winery Sales Manager Gary McCann will be pouring Mixed Breed for all to taste and enjoy on Saturday June 10, 2017 from 2:00 - 6:00 pm at Total Wine & More in Roseville.
A Win-Win
Each bottle of Mixed Breed that is sold represents a donation by the C.G. Di Arie Winery to help care for these animals in need. With every sip of this hand-crafted Sierra Foothills red wine (a blend of 5 red grape varieties), animal lovers can take pride knowing a portion of the Mixed Breed purchase price will be donated to help fund shelters for homeless, lost or abused pets, low-cost spay/neuter services, humane investigations and increased public awareness.
"Enjoying a world class wine while helping animals in need," said Winemaker Chaim Gur-Arieh "is a win-win!"
Availability
MIXED BREED is available at Total Wine and More, on line at the winery web-site and at the C.G. Di Arie tasting room in Plymouth, California. Please visit the winery web site www.cgdiarie.com for additional information.
About
Founded in 2001 by Proprietors Chaim and Elisheva Gur-Arieh, the family-owned C.G. Di Arie Winery is located on 209 acres in California's Sierra Foothills. Chaim has developed proprietary techniques and wine-making equipment to craft world-class wines from grapes grown on 40 acres of sustainably farmed estate vineyards. The elegant and award-winning C.G.Di Arie wines are delicious, easy drinking and a perfect complement to your favorite foods. A Ph.D. inventor and new food product developer, Chaim Gur-Arieh has developed such innovative products such as Cap'n Crunch, Hidden Valley Ranch Salad Dressing and Power Bars.
