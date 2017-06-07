11 of The Rolling Stones Greatest Intros
The Rolling Stones have covered much ground since the 1960's and it's quite the chore to hone in on a singular aspect of their musical legacy that hasn't been analyzed and dissected a million times.
This week our musical staff decided to ponder the Rolling Stones most enduring intros. Over the years, they found some of The Stones intros to paradoxically feel more like the song's denouement, the high watermark or apogee of their musical story. Sometimes, you just can't top a great beginning and these Stones songs serve it up in full rock n' roll style.
The Rolling Stones Greatest Song Intros
(in no particular order)
1- Monkey Man
Never has a vibraphone, bass, guitar, and piano sounded better. Great song, but that introduction blows us away everytime.
2- Can't You Hear Me Knocking
Thank you Keith Richards for one of the greatest guitar riffs ever created in magical Open G tuning. A great song that clocks in at over 7 minutes, and yet 46 years later, we still are obsessed with Keith's opening shot of pure adrenalin.
3 - Start Me Up
One of those songs so overplayed it's often difficult to turn on. However, the opening lick is an iconic sound for a generation of millions. Love it or hate it, it's one of the great intros of all time.
4 - Ventilator Blues
A great homage to the blues, but that catchy intro is the superstar to our ears.
5 - Miss You
A sign of the times as the Stones versatility shines here absorbing and reflecting the disco era while still sounding like pure Stones. A shining example of their famed rhthym section. Charlie, Bill and Keith don their disco hats to great effect.
6 - Slave
Charlie kicks it off, Keith adds a sweet lick and it's pure heaven of memorable songwriting that drives the whole tune. Originally written back in the Stones heyday of 1975, Pete Townshend sings along and Sonny Rollins saxophone playing is beautiful on this often underrated masterpiece.
7 - Doo Doo Doo Doo Doo (Heartbreaker)
Billy Preston on clavinet, Keith Richards on bass and Mick Taylor on lead guitar. A fantastic intro that makes the song. Search online for some fun live versions.
8- Fingerprint File
Another one of those Stones songs where you wish the intro would never end. Funky goodness with lyrics that decry government surveillance that pales in comparison to modern day big brother.
9- Jumpin Jack Flash / 10- I Can't Get No Satisfaction / 11- Midnight Rambler
No explanation required.
We hope you enjoy this week's music journey and perhaps you just might find, you get what you need.
Share your favorites with us or listen to this list on Spotify
Upcoming ConcertsView Local Concert Venue Schedules!
Rocklin, Roseville Yellow Pages -Automotive | Business | Community | Education | Finance | Health | Home Improvement
Pet Care | Real Estate | Restaurants | Tech | View All | * Add/Upgrade Business
Placer County News Headlines11 of The Rolling Stones Greatest IntrosThe Rolling Stones have covered much ground since the 1960's and it's quite the chore to hone in on a singular aspect of their musical legacy that hasn't been
C.G. Di Arie Winery's Mixed Breed helps support Placer SPCAMount Aukum, CA- Mixed Breed- The C.G. Di Arie Winery recently released Mixed Breed, a red wine created by the C.G. Di Arie Winery to help support the Placer SPCA and homeless animals
Fishing the Klamath River with Jerry Lampkin, TNG MotorsportsPro River Guide, Jerry Lampkin invites all members and their guests to this special presentation to share his experiences on the Klamath River.
Beyond Broken Bones, Cts Detect Frailty And Predict SurvivalUsing computed tomography (CT) to evaluate muscle health may help identify optimal treatments for older patients who fall and break their hips, a new study led
Sacramento's Midtown Farmers Market June FunSACRAMENTO, Calif. - With summertime now in full swing, the Midtown Association (MA) is pleased to announce exciting special activities happening in June
On Display: American Indian Alaska Native Veteran Memorial StatueLINCOLN, CA - Beginning June 5th, a replica of "The Gift"- a sculpture that honors the sacrifices and patriotism of American Indian and Alaskan Native Veterans will be on display at Thunder Valley Casino.
Del The Funky Homosapien at Sacramento Concerts in the ParkDel The Funky Homosapien will make his Concerts in the Park (CIP) debut this Friday, June 9, in Cesar Chavez Plaza
Cage the Elephant Summer Tour and New AlbumGRAMMY Award winners, Cage The Elephant will release Unpeeled, their unplugged live album worldwide this summer via RCA Records.
Roseville Flash Crime Report (6.5.17)Roseville, CA- Summary digest of select incidents from the Roseville Police activity log for the period covering May 26- June 1, 2017.
Summer Sanders Swim Meet in Roseville June 8-11Roseville, CA - California Capital Aquatics (CCA) is diving into the final preparations for the 20th Annual Summer Sanders Swim Meet in Roseville.
Free Adaptive Aquatics Program in Rocklin for Kids with Special NeedsRocklin, CA - This summer "Love, Olivia" and the Rocklin Swim Team (RST) will provide a free adaptive aquatics program for 50 children and youth with special needs.
Roseville Gas Prices Take Slight DipRoseville, CA- Following weeks of rising gas prices, Roseville residents got a slight reprieve as local gas prices have been seen dipping slightly around town
NEWS: In Case You Missed It