Home Buyer Advice in Real Estate Watch

Roseville, CA- We just went into contract on a listing we have in Sacramento. It attracted a great deal of interest because it shows well, is in almost perfect condition and priced at $250,000. We ended up getting 8 offers from the open houses we held last weekend. We were not surprised with the number of offers but we were surprised with the quality of the presentations.

The offers we received on the home lacked information about the buyer, were not complete and failed to respond to information we provided in the listing. In addition, most of the agents did not call or communicate with us other than to send the offer and one offer was sent by an assistant. Not every agent missed all of the above but, in a multiple offer situation which is common in this market, most were quickly dismissed because agents did not take the time necessary to prepare their presentation. Yes, price is a very important component of an offer but there are many other factors which can influence a seller.

Buyers: Question your agent about how they prepare and present offers

Ask to see examples of previous offers. Make sure your agent reaches out to the seller's agent. Knowing the situation can make a difference in how your offer is prepared. With our listing, the seller is an 82 year old woman who is moving with her son to a new home he is having built. The offer she selected was not the highest but it included an offer for her to stay in the house until the new home was ready. Even though the listing included an agent comment about a possible rent back, only a few of the agents called to get more information and most ignored it in their offer. Knowing she could stay in the home she has lived in for almost 35-years until her son's home was ready for her was important and a key decision factor.

In today's competitive marketplace where multiple offers are common in the lower price ranges, having a well prepared presentation can make the difference in getting a home or having to keep looking.

