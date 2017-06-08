Nonstop Flights from Sacramento to Newark Now Available

New Daily Service between Sacramento and Newark, N.J. on United Airlines

SACRAMENTO, Calif. - United Airlines (UA) will begin offering daily nonstop service between Sacramento and Newark, N.J. (EWR) starting Thursday, June 8.

The new flight gives travelers another convenient nonstop link to New York City and the East Coast. The service will operate on a daily, year-round basis, except for certain dates in January and February. Tickets are now on sale at www.united.com.

"Located just 14 miles from Manhattan, Newark Liberty International Airport provides convenient access to the largest metropolitan area in the U.S.," said Anthony Toth, United's managing director of western sales. "This new route will give customers from Sacramento easier access to New York City, as well as more than 70 international destinations that United serves from Newark."

Flight schedule is as follows:

Sacramento-Newark

UA Flight 2419

Depart 9:45 p.m.

Arrive 5:57 a.m.

Newark-Sacramento

UA Flight 2411

Depart 7 pm

Arrive 9:57 p.m.

This new service to Newark marks the seventh nonstop destination on the East Coast available to Sacramento passengers during the summer of 2017. Other nonstop cities include Boston (JetBlue), New York/Kennedy (JetBlue), Baltimore/Washington (Southwest), Washington/Dulles (United), Charlotte (American) and Atlanta (Delta).

As a hub for United Airlines, Newark offers connecting flights on United's vast network of international flights.

"The East Coast is a key focus for air service development at Sacramento International Airport. This new destination is excellent news for business and leisure travelers alike," said Director of Airports John Wheat.