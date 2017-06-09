Roger Waters: Is This the Life We Really Want?

Roseville, CA- Roger Waters, the musical genius behind some of Pink Floyd's great works rolls into Sacramento's Golden 1 Center Monday, June 12th and has just released his latest album, Is This the Life We Really Want?

At 73 years old, Waters has produced the best solo effort of his career. Longtime fans should be pleased as Waters returns to the style that harkens back to Pink Floyd's 1979 opus, The Wall. In true Waters style, he has produced an album combining complex musical elements with dark themes that take aim at the exploitative evils of political systems.

Waters music and concerts once again take strong aim at American government policies, the war on terror, greed, Donald Trump and more. His lyrics and commentary skillfully provoke both intellectual and visceral reactions in audiences. If your skin isn't too thin, it all makes for great entertainment.

Roger Waters concerts are well known for being an audio/ visual experience that are second to none. If you enjoy concerts and terrific entertainment, check out Roger Waters this Monday at Golden 1 Center.

Is This the Life We Really Want? is a worthy addition to the collection for Pink Floyd fans and available for a listen on Spotify.