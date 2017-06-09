Memorial Service for Roseville Police Officer Bobby Seich
City of Roseville Announces Public Memorial for Officer
Roseville, CA - It is with deep sorrow that we must announce that Roseville Police Officer Bobby Seich passed away on June 6, 2017 at the age of 34, after a long and courageous battle with brain cancer. He is survived by his wife, their three-year-old son, his parents and many loving family members and friends.
Officer Seich served the Roseville Police Department for nearly three years. Before that, he was a dispatcher for two years and a police officer for ten years with the Kissimmee Police Department in Florida.
Officer Seich's memorial service starts at 10 a.m. Monday, June 12, 2017 at Adventure Christian Church, 6401 Stanford Ranch Road, Roseville. The public is invited to attend.
