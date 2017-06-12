Kate Sampson, Placer County's New Deputy CEO of Finance
AUBURN, Calif. -- Helping to coordinate fiscal administration and budget oversight of Placer County offices and departments is now under the purview of Kate Sampson, Placer's new deputy county executive officer for finance.
Sampson complements and rounds out an already dynamic team of three deputy CEOs, each providing organizational leadership over a specific county focus, including Bekki Riggan, who oversees public health and safety services, and Dave Defanti, who oversees planning, development and public works. North Lake Tahoe operations and the Tahoe CEO office is overseen by Jennifer Merchant.
Sampson was previously the community development agency assistant director of administration and finance for El Dorado County, where she focused on budget oversight, process efficiency and departmental coordination.
As deputy CEO, Sampson's main role will be to coordinate the work of specific county offices and departments, helping analyze and recommend policies and procedures related to those departments. Other responsibilities include: supporting and implementing policies and priorities for the county board of supervisors, providing organizational direction and leadership, coordinating strategic and regional planning efforts and fostering efficient and effective management of the county workforce and activities.
"Kate is experienced in meeting the fiscal challenges faced by local government," said Placer County Executive Officer David Boesch. "As our county sharpens its focus on rising pension costs and other budget challenges, I know that Kate is the right person to keep the county in excellent financial health."
"Local governments wrestle with a breathtaking volume of complex challenges, but Placer County's commitment to preparing for the future with innovative solutions is inspiring," said Sampson. "I am honored to join such an energetic team of professionals and can't wait to get to work."
Sampson began her local government career as a management analyst in the City of Elk Grove, where she spent time learning the ropes of every service line, from public works to risk management. She then assumed the role of budget manager, responsible for performance management and financial forecasting during an unprecedented economic downturn. Under her stewardship, the city adopted balanced budgets that prioritized healthy reserves, economic recovery and uncompromised service delivery.
A native of Northern California, Sampson holds a degree in management and organizational communication from Point Loma Nazarene University. When she's not in the office, you can find her embarrassing her three sons with enthusiastic cheering at their sporting events or being taken for a walk by her ridiculously large rescue dog, Tucker.
