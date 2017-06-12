Roseville Gas Prices Fall Under More Pressure

Roseville, CA- Motorists in Roseville received a little more relief at the pump this week as gas prices have continued their slight push downward. Low prices leaders Costco, ARCO and Sams Club have gas prices that are currently hovering around the $2.70 per gallon mark for regular unleaded. The downward push on gas prices is helping early summer vacationers keep an extra couple dollars in their pocket. Check out the best gas prices in Roseville.

Sacramento, CA, June 12- Average retail gasoline prices in Sacramento have fallen 6.3 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.98/g yesterday, according to GasBuddy's daily survey of 720 gas outlets in Sacramento. This compares with the national average that has fallen 4.0 cents per gallon in the last week to $2.33/g, according to gasoline price website GasBuddy.com.



Including the change in gas prices in Sacramento during the past week, prices yesterday were 23.8 cents per gallon higher than the same day one year ago and are 13.3 cents per gallon higher than a month ago. The national average has decreased 0.7 cents per gallon during the last month and stands 5.8 cents per gallon lower than this day one year ago.



According to GasBuddy historical data, gasoline prices on June 12 in Sacramento have ranged widely over the last five years:

$2.74/g in 2016, $3.32/g in 2015, $4.00/g in 2014, $3.87/g in 2013 and $4.02/g in 2012.



Areas In California and their current gas price climate:

Stockton- $2.98/g, down 5.4 cents per gallon from last week's $3.04/g.

Modesto- $2.93/g, down 7.5 cents per gallon from last week's $3.01/g.

Oakland- $3.12/g, down 6.0 cents per gallon from last week's $3.18/g.



"While the national average fell 5 cents per gallon in the last week, the bigger story is that 47 states saw average gas prices move lower in the last week, so this isn't just a here and there trend, it's almost everywhere," said Patrick DeHaan, senior petroleum analyst for GasBuddy.



"Oil prices remain near 6-month lows as fundamentals remain weak- supply remains high even in light of production cuts from OPEC while demand has been mild, not remarkable. Today's national average price for gasoline is the lowest for mid-June since 2005- not an easy record to attain. By all measures, gasoline prices this year have been exactly what most motorists seem to love- stable and cheap, two words that rarely have been synonymous with gas prices over the last decade. While many motorists are lured in to that false sense of security, smart motorists continue to shop around and find the best deal as the gas price spread between stations hits record levels, providing enough savings to pay for a snack or food item inside the station," DeHaan said.

