Free Admission for 2017 Placer County Fair

Placer County Fair Celebrating 80th birthday

ROSEVILLE, CA. The Placer County Fair is celebrating their 80th birthday this year with a gift to the community of free admission June 22-25, sponsored by Placer Valley Tourism. The community is invited to the annual 4-day party packed with live music, exhibits and performances showcasing local talent, interactive activities, Bengal Tigers, street performers, and livestock shows - all at no charge! Parking is $8.

"The Placer County Fair is so proud to celebrate 80 years of serving our community. We offer an exciting line up of entertainment, but the heart of the Fair are the kids with their livestock, the talented people who enter jams and quilts and art in the competitive exhibits, the service clubs that earn funds for charitable projects, and the volunteers who help us along the way," said Greg Hegwer, CEO.

Live music will fill two stages each day including the Spazmatics, Mumbo Gumbo, Jett Benatar, and tributes to the Doobie Brothers, Tom Petty and Pete Seger. The Mind Games exhibit challenges visitors to a variety of puzzles. Fairgoers might come face to face with a 600 pound Bengal Tiger at their Walk on the Wild Side while they learn about preserving endangered species. Kids can join the circus as a lion tamer or a tightrope walker at Circus Imagination's bright blue and white striped tent. The 1880s comes alive in an old time variety show while a 1980s karaoke contest is held on Saturday night.

After saving money on Fair admission, you might want to visit DireWorld's "Escape the Manor" event ($10 & up), attend the races on Saturday in the All American Speedway ($10), ride some carnival rides (unlimited ride wristbands available), do some Placer County wines, and enjoy some fabulous fair food from the vendors. Of course there will be shopping for gadgets and gizmos and must-have local products and services.

For more information on the Placer County Fair June 22-25 visit http://PlacerCountyFair.org.

Discounted carnival rides are available in the Fair office through Wednesday June 21, 800 All America City Blvd., Roseville.