Petaluma Music Festival August 5th at Sonoma-Marin Fairgrounds

Petaluma, CA- The Petaluma Music Festival returns Saturday, August 5, 2017 for its 10th Annual celebration at the Sonoma-Marin Fairgrounds. The all day event takes place from 11:30 to 9:30 pm.

With a mission of "Keeping music in the schools", the Petaluma Music Festival Board of Directors believe passionately in the positive influence of music in children’s lives. Proceeds from this annual event will be distributed among Petaluma’s public elementary and secondary schools to provide funding for their music programs.

2017 Petaluma Music Festival Lineup

Chris Robinson Brotherhood

Scott Law & Ross James' Cosmic Twang w/special guest Lebo

Poor Man's Whiskey

Stu Allen & Friends

Moonalice

T Sisters

Midnight North

Royal Jelly Jive

Scott Law, Artist-at-Large

Lebo, Artist-at-Large

Grateful Bluegrass Boys

The Incubators

Colonel & the Mermaids featuring Alex Koford

The Pulsators

The Bootleg Honeys

Miss Moonshine

Become A Sponsor And Get VIP Tickets!

Our early-bird and regular VIP tickets sold out in record time, but we now have a limited amount of VIP tickets available as part of our sponsorship donation packages! A few of our 2016 sponsors did not re-subscribe by the June 1st deadline, so we are making these VIP ticket sponsorship donation packages available on a first come first serve basis!

A VIP ticket includes a reserved seat in the shade under our big tent with complimentary hors d'oeuvres, wine tasting, and beer tasting! A $300 donation includes 2 VIP tickets and a $600 donation includes 4 VIP tickets and VIP parking.

Learn More Here

As always, the Petaluma Music Festival is a very family friendly affair Kids 12 under get in for free, and we have fantastic Kids Area to keep them having fun when they need a break from the music Teens 13-18 can get a ticket for $20 (sold only at the gate) To purchase tickets click here