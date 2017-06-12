Public Input Sought for Placer County Bikeway Plan
The Placer County Transportation Planning Agency (PCTPA) and Placer County are hosting a virtual community workshop to gather input on community cycling preferences, potential bicycle improvements, missing bicycle connections, key bicycle destinations, and more.
The workshop asks participants to answer seven questions and place markers on an interactive map to identify where they would like to see improvements to bicycle facilities in unincorporated Placer County. Community members and bicyclists throughout the region are invited to visit www.pctpa.net/bikewayplan to share their thoughts by June 22.
"Placer County's population has grown exponentially since the first Regional Bikeway Plan was launched in 2002," said Aaron Hoyt, PCTPA Associate Planner. "As the number of bike riders grows in the County, so does the need for more interconnected bikeways throughout the Placer Region."
"This virtual workshop is a unique opportunity for Placer residents and cyclists to share their thoughts about how to improve the cycling experience for everyone," said Amber Conboy, Placer County Transportation Engineer.
The Placer County Regional Bikeway Plan Update will identify gaps in the current bikeway system and recommend improvements specific to unincorporated Placer County communities and roadways. It will also address key regional connections between local cities and adjacent counties.
PCTPA obtained funding for the Regional Bikeway Plan Update from a combination of Caltrans Rural Planning Assistance and local transportation funds. By completing this update, PCTPA will better position Placer County to seek grant funding for the bikeway projects that will fill the gaps in the Placer bicycle network.
