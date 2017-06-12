Katy Perry Launches Campaign with Omaze Today
Donate for a Chance to Join Katy for a Photo Shoot & VIP Backstage Experience
All Proceeds to Benefit Veterans and At-Risk Kids
The David Lynch Foundation is launching another amazing sweepstakes campaign with Omaze - this time for a once-in-a-lifetime VIP experience with Katy Perry, including a photo shoot with the pop superstar and VIP access to one of her thrilling live performances.
Go to http://omaze.com/katy to enter by donating as little as $10.
The contest winner and a guest will:
* Win VIP tickets to one of Katy's upcoming shows.
* Join Katy for a photo shoot after a professional backstage makeup session, photos from which will be turned into a one-of-a-kind vinyl lithograph matching her tour album art.
* Receive flights and accommodations to Katy's concert.
* Receive a gift certificate entitling two people to learn the stress-reducing Transcendental Meditation technique from a certified TM teacher nearest you.
The funds raised through this campaign will benefit the David Lynch Foundation, a nonprofit organization, founded by filmmaker David Lynch, which supports victims of domestic violence, veterans suffering from PTSD, and underserved urban youth through the evidence-based, stress-reducing Transcendental Meditation technique.
The Foundation has helped more than 500,000 people since founding in 2005. For additional information on the work of the Foundation, or to subscribe for news about its programs and events, visit www.davidlynchfoundation.org
Charity Navigator Information
https://www.charitynavigator.org/index.cfm?bay=search.summary&orgid=16018
