The Brass Tap in Rocklin: Craft Beer Fun with a Twist

Craft Beers, Tasty Bites, Mixed Drinks in a Family Friendly Environment

Rocklin, CA - When we heard about the recent grand opening of The Brass Tap in Rocklin with a rotating list of 48 carefully selected beers, our craft beer research team (squad of two!) fired up the GPS and set course for our next adventure.

Located at 5150 Commons Drive, Suite 101 in Rocklin, CA (next to Studio Movie Grill), The Brass Tap is a lively and friendly place to sample a wide variety of palate pleasing, hoppy delights. Craft beer aficionados will appreciate the quality and breadth of offerings at The Brass Tap. Order by the glass or by the flight!

Anderson Valley's Summer Solstice on Nitro, Out of Bounds Blackberry Double IPA, and Modern Times Coffee Stout are just a few of the incredibly tasty beers currently on tap.

The friendly staff we chatted with were very passionate and knowledgeable about craft beer. Allowing them to guide you toward a sample or two adds to this fun experience!

Brewing Tanks

The stainless steel brewing tanks at the back of the room add to the craft beer ambiance and will provide an opportunity for local brew clubs to hone their brewing skills. Contact The Brass Tap for more details.

The Twist!

The Brass Tap provides a more family friendly environment than one might typically expect at a craft beer establishment. This location features a bright, contemporary and comfortable upscale design. The tasty bar menu which includes sliders, salads, "shareables" and more, offers a variety of choices for noshing. Mixed drinks are also available for those adults that may prefer something a little different than craft beer.

The location next to Studio Movie Grill makes it a great stop before of after catching a flick on the big screen. Perfect for date night!

Outdoor seating is available and live music is steadily being added to the mix of entertainment.

The Fun Awaits!

The Brass Tap in Rocklin is a great addition to the local entertainment scene. The staff are warm and friendly, the beer is cold and delicious and the fun awaits. We look forward to returning to see what's next on tap!

https://www.brasstapbeerbar.com