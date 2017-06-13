Roseville Flash Crime Report (6.13.17)

Roseville, CA- Summary digest of select incidents from the Roseville Police activity log for the period covering June 1- 11, 2017.

Northeast Roseville

Galleria-Harding, outside agency assist: Just after midnight June 5, the Rocklin Police Department pursued a PT Cruiser into the Roseville Parkway and Chase Drive area. Two people bailed out of the car and ran. Roseville officers helped set up a perimeter around the area. The two were located and taken into custody by Rocklin PD.

East Roseville

Meadow Oaks, robbery: At about 7:45 p.m. June 8, a woman was walking her dog along the Linda Creek bike trail south of Meadowlark Way when someone came up behind her and pushed her, causing her to fall. She saw a male wearing a black cap and a black sweatshirt run past her with her purse. She reported the incident to Roseville Police the next day after talking it over with a friend. If anyone has had any similar incidents on our trails recently and hasn't yet reported them to police, please call us at (916)774-5000 ext. 1 and make a report. While crimes on our trails are not common, we recommend using the trails with a buddy or at times when there are lot of other trail users out and about, and calling police immediately to report any suspicious persons or activity.

Lead Hill, vehicle theft: Between 2 and 6 a.m. June 3, a locked 1997 Honda Accord was stolen from the 100 block of North Sunrise Avenue. The Sacramento Police Department found it damaged on June 8, and made an arrest. This car is a classic "Honda Hunter"-an older sedan prized by thieves because they're easy to steal with a shaved Honda key or other car thief trick. If you own an older sedan, park it in the garage whenever possible, and protect it with a steering wheel lock, like "the Club" or other highly visible auto theft deterrent.

Lead Hill, weapons arrest: At 5 a.m. June 8, an officer made a traffic stop on Douglas Boulevard near Sunrise Avenue and found a loaded handgun, knives, ammunition and methamphetamine inside the car. The driver, a 43-year-old West Sacramento man, was arrested on various weapons and drug charges, and on outstanding Sacramento County warrants.

Central Roseville south of the rail yard

Cresthaven, garage burglary: Between 2 and 4 p.m. June 9, someone went into an open garage in the 2000 block of Starboard Way and stole a chrome "low-rider" bicycle.

Hillcrest, suspicious circumstances: At about 6 p.m. June 2, a large, dark-colored pickup was parked at the dead end of Hillcrest Avenue, and the occupants appeared to be looking at a neighbor's open garage. When they apparently realized they were being watched, they drove away. Good alert neighbor, and a good reminder to keep those garage doors closed!

Folsom Road, disturbance: At 12:10 a.m. June 6, officers responded to a loud disturbance at a hotel in the 200 block of Harding Blvd. All three people involved were arrested on Sacramento County warrants.

Central Roseville north of the rail yard

Roseville Heights, false report of an emergency: At 12:27 a.m. June 2, multiple officers responded "Code 3" (lights and sirens) to a report of an active shooter with casualties at a bar on Main Street. Roseville Fire and an ambulance also responded, and outside agencies were alerted. When officers arrived, they found the bar open and operating as usual, with no emergency and no injured people. Officers are investigating the false report.

Vineyard, arrests: At 8 a.m. June 4, an officer was patrolling in the 1200 block of Chenin Blanc Circle when he saw a man whom the officer knew had a warrant. The man saw the officer and ran into the house, and his companion ran into the open garage. Officers contacted the man in the garage, and found out he had warrants from Sacramento and Placer County courts. They also contacted the man who had run into the house. Both men were arrested on their warrants. Officers continued investigating, obtained a warrant, and returned to the home on June 7 to re-arrest one of the men on a warrant for being a prohibited person in possession of ammunition, and new charges of possessing methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia and burglar's tools, and other related charges. The 22-year-old Roseville man was taken to the Placer County Jail. Another person at the house was cited for possessing drug paraphernalia.

North central Roseville

Stanford, DUI collision & more: At about 8 a.m. June 4, officers responded to a non-injury collision on Stanford Ranch Road at Galleria Boulevard and arrested one of the drivers, a 25-year-old Citrus Heights man, on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs. A few hours later, the car he had been driving was reported stolen from Sacramento, so he was also charged with vehicle theft.

West Roseville

Junction West, DUI collision: At 10:57 p.m. June 3, an officer was patrolling Beat 6 when he heard a loud crash in the area of Junction Boulevard and Stonecrest Drive. The officer checked it out and found that a vehicle had crashed into a utility box on the west side of Junction Boulevard. The occupants got out of the vehicle before it caught fire, further damaging the utility box and causing a power outage in the neighborhood. A passenger was transported to an area hospital for treatment. The driver, a 41-year-old Roseville man, was treated for minor injuries at the scene and arrested on suspicion of DUI causing injury and driving on a suspended license. He also had a Sutter County warrant.

Blue Oaks, disturbance: At 4:35 a.m. June 5, officers responded to a disturbance at a home in the 10000 block of Woodcreek Oaks Blvd. They contacted two 25-year-old men, one from Citrus Heights and one from Fair Oaks, and arrested both on suspicion of possessing drugs and drug paraphernalia. They were booked into the Placer County Jail on parole holds. A 32-year-old Roseville woman was cited for possessing drug paraphernalia.

Blue Oaks, garage burglary: Sometime between the evening of June 9 and about 12:30 p.m. June 10, someone went into a partially opened garage on Macon Place and stole musical electronics equipment.