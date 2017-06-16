Certain Vitamins Can Help Prevent Age-Related Cognitive Decline
(Sacramento, Calif.)-Joshua Miller, professor and chair of the Department of Nutritional Sciences at Rutgers, The State University of New Jersey, will speak about the role vitamins can play in preventing Alzheimer's disease and dementia at a free public lecture on June 29 at 6 p.m. at the UC Davis MIND Institute, 2825 50th Street in Sacramento.
In his lecture "Can Vitamins Prevent Age-Related Cognitive Decline?" Miller will share research that shows certain vitamins, including folic acid and vitamins B12, B6 and D, can slow or prevent age-related cognitive decline.
"There is strong scientific evidence that deficiencies in vitamins B12 and D are associated with increased risk of cognitive impairment, Alzheimer's disease and dementia in older adults," Miller said. "While more clinical trials of vitamin B and vitamin D supplements need to be conducted, it's advised that older adults, particularly those with early indications of cognitive impairment, should have their vitamin B12, homocysteine and vitamin D status checked by their doctor. If low, supplementation should be prescribed."
Miller's presentation is part of the UC Davis Alzheimer's Disease Center's 2017 Community Engagement Learning Series, which features UC Davis faculty and nationally-prominent researchers with expertise in the field of Alzheimer's disease. A question-and-answer session will immediately follow the lecture.
Miller is an expert in B vitamins, including folate, vitamins B12, B6 and riboflavin. His research focuses on the influence of B vitamins on cognitive function and risk of Alzheimer's disease and dementia in older adults. He also researches how vitamin B12 is absorbed in the body, and how riboflavin can influence blood pressure in individuals who are genetically predisposed to hypertension. Miller's work has been funded by the National Institutes of Health, the American Cancer Society and the Breast Cancer Research Programs of the State of California and the U.S. Department of Defense.
Miller earned his doctorate in nutrition from Tufts University. He completed post-doctoral work at the USDA Human Nutrition Research Center on Aging in Boston, MA, and in the Department of Pharmacology at the Duke University Medical Center in Durham, NC.
The UC Davis Alzheimer's Disease Center brings together an interdisciplinary group of dedicated researchers, clinical staff, administrators, and support staff to advance the understanding of Alzheimer's disease and related dementias through comprehensive patient evaluations and leading-edge research.
For more information on the 2017 Community Engagement Learning Series, please visit http://www.ucdmc.ucdavis.edu/alzheimers/education.html.
