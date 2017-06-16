Run Rocklin Donations Top $23,000
Supporting Matt Redding Scholarship Foundation Schools and Other Local Organizations
ROCKLIN - The 14th annual Run Rocklin announced today that it donated more than $23,000 to the Matt Redding Memorial Scholarship Foundation and other local organizations.
Run Rocklin continued its growth, attracting about 3,000 people to participate in various runs, including the popular 5K and the half marathon.
The race, held earlier this year, continued its support for the Matt Redding Memorial Scholarship Foundation, which has now received a total of more than $125,000.
A popular Rocklin Police Officer, Matt Redding tragically died while on duty October 2005 when he was struck and killed by a vehicle that was driven by an intoxicated driver.
"On behalf of the entire Run Rocklin committee, I extend a special thanks to everyone who joined us to make this year the biggest and best event ever," said race director Larry Osborne. "As race director, I really appreciate all of the effort and energy of all the members of the race committee and the support of all of our sponsors."
Leading sponsor for this year's event included Runners ID, the Title sponsor, and Elite sponsors Randy Peters Catering & Event Planning, Halldin Public Relations, Placer County 10-35 Foundation and Elevate Public Relations and Marketing.
Run Rocklin raised more than $23,000 this year that it distributed to charities. In addition to donating to the Matt Redding Memorial Organization, Run Rocklin donated nearly $6,000 to 21 other organizations that brought in large teams of runners, including Granite Oaks Middle School Physical Education Department, Spring Valley Middle School, and Ruhkala Elementary.
Run Rocklin donated a total of $17,000 to the Redding Foundation and also contributed $1,000 to the Rocklin Public Safety Foundation.
For more information and to receive announcements about next year's event, please visit www.runrocklin.com.
Rocklin, Roseville Yellow Pages -Automotive | Business | Community | Education | Finance | Health | Home Improvement
Pet Care | Real Estate | Restaurants | Tech | View All | * Add/Upgrade Business
Placer County News HeadlinesTech 21 RK Fly Rig 5 Guitar Pedal ReviewRoseville, CA - A new breed of gigging pedal for the pickup and run player. It has everything you need just plug into the house PA, or any clean amp, even a cheap solid state.
$796 Million Draft Budget Approved by Placer SupervisorsPlacer County Draft Budget Cuts $19 Million Off Prior Budget
Placer County Awarded Grant for Young Adults RehabilitationThe California Board of State and Community Corrections announced it will grant $990,000 to Placer County to fund rehabilitative programs for young adults aged 18-32.
Ultimate Southwest Regionals in Roseville on June 24-25 Roseville, CA - USA Ultimate will be bringing the Southwest Regional Masters Championships to Maidu Park in Roseville on June 24-25.
Run Rocklin Donations Top $23,000 ROCKLIN - The 14th annual Run Rocklin announced today that it donated more than $23,000 to the Matt Redding Memorial Scholarship Foundation and other local organizations.
California Investment Summit Targets Chinese Foreign Direct InvestmentSacramento, Calif. - On the heels of Governor Brown's highly successful trip to China, the Governor's Office of Business and Economic Development (GO-Biz), in partnership with the California-China Trade Network
Connect Card Launches in the Sacramento RegionSACRAMENTO, California - Connect Card, a universal transit fare card, has launched on public transportation operators across the Sacramento region
Certain Vitamins Can Help Prevent Age-Related Cognitive DeclineSacramento, Calif.)-Joshua Miller, professor and chair of the Department of Nutritional Sciences at Rutgers, The State University of New Jersey, will speak about the role vitamins
Roseville Flash Crime Report (6.13.17)Roseville, CA- Summary digest of select incidents from the Roseville Police activity log for the period covering June 1- 11, 2017.
April Moore Memorial Scholarships AwardedAUBURN, CA- Two local members of the community, Lauren DeGruccio, a graduate of Nevada Union High School and Tara Bain-Sorensen, a graduate of Victory Independent in Rocklin
The Brass Tap in Rocklin: Craft Beer Fun with a TwistRocklin, CA - When we heard about the recent grand opening of The Brass Tap in Rocklin with a rotating list of 48 carefully selected beers, our craft beer research team
Parks, Recreational Trails Top Residents' Civic Amenities ListSACRAMENTO, CA - Valley Vision and Sacramento State's Institute for Social Research (ISR) released findings today from a public opinion survey that captured regional attitudes on civic and cultural amenities
NEWS: In Case You Missed It