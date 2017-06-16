Run Rocklin Donations Top $23,000

Supporting Matt Redding Scholarship Foundation Schools and Other Local Organizations

ROCKLIN - The 14th annual Run Rocklin announced today that it donated more than $23,000 to the Matt Redding Memorial Scholarship Foundation and other local organizations.

Run Rocklin continued its growth, attracting about 3,000 people to participate in various runs, including the popular 5K and the half marathon.

The race, held earlier this year, continued its support for the Matt Redding Memorial Scholarship Foundation, which has now received a total of more than $125,000.

A popular Rocklin Police Officer, Matt Redding tragically died while on duty October 2005 when he was struck and killed by a vehicle that was driven by an intoxicated driver.

"On behalf of the entire Run Rocklin committee, I extend a special thanks to everyone who joined us to make this year the biggest and best event ever," said race director Larry Osborne. "As race director, I really appreciate all of the effort and energy of all the members of the race committee and the support of all of our sponsors."

Leading sponsor for this year's event included Runners ID, the Title sponsor, and Elite sponsors Randy Peters Catering & Event Planning, Halldin Public Relations, Placer County 10-35 Foundation and Elevate Public Relations and Marketing.

Run Rocklin raised more than $23,000 this year that it distributed to charities. In addition to donating to the Matt Redding Memorial Organization, Run Rocklin donated nearly $6,000 to 21 other organizations that brought in large teams of runners, including Granite Oaks Middle School Physical Education Department, Spring Valley Middle School, and Ruhkala Elementary.

Run Rocklin donated a total of $17,000 to the Redding Foundation and also contributed $1,000 to the Rocklin Public Safety Foundation.

For more information and to receive announcements about next year's event, please visit www.runrocklin.com.