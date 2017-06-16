Ultimate Southwest Regionals in Roseville on June 24-25

Maidu Park Makes Way for USA Ultimate Regional Masters Championships

Roseville, CA - - Placer Valley Tourism is excited to announce that USA Ultimate will be bringing the Southwest Regional Masters Championships to Maidu Park in Roseville on June 24-25. There will be several different divisions and teams competing in hopes of moving on to the final rounds that will take place in Aurora, Colo. on July 21-23.

USA Ultimate is no stranger to Roseville as several college regional competitions have been held at Maidu in recent years. However, this will be the first time for the Masters and Grand Masters Divisions.

Kerry Karter, USA Ultimate Southwest Region Tournament Director and Great Grand Masters Player, explained that the Men's Masters is for players 33 to 39 years old, the Men's Grand Masters is for ages 40 to 49 and Great Grand Masters is 50 and up. Mixed Masters women must be at least 30 years old and men 33 years old.

"Although ultimate is a sport that requires a great amount of physicality, many players continue to play into their 40s and 50s," commented Karter. "It is a sport that you will see many former basketball, football and soccer players switch over to."

Ultimate incorporates elements of several sports and is played between two teams using a flying disk where the object of the game is to score by catching a pass in the opponent's end zone. It continues to be one of the nations fastest growing sports!

Come check out these amazing adult athletes take to the fields at Maidu for this exciting competition. Games on Saturday will start at noon and Sunday they will begin at 10 a.m. Maidu Park is located at 1550 Maidu Drive in Roseville.