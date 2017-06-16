Tech 21 RK Fly Rig 5 Guitar Pedal Review
Top Rated - Tech 21 RK Fly Rig 5
Roseville, CA - A new breed of giggin' pedal for the pickup and run player, the Tech 21 RK Fly Rig 5 has everything you need just plug into the house PA, or any clean amp, even a cheap solid state.
It has Delay with foot tab button and the Sans amp with full EQ master volume and reverb, then it adds the OMG overdrive & boost . The delay is fantastic almost studio quality and you can blend in as much as you like and foot tapping tempo is there as well. The Sans amp sounds like a sweet English tube amp with full control of the EQ & gain. This goes from nice & clean with a punchy vibe all the way to full on rock crunch. The reverb also sounds very good and it's nice and warm not that cheap tinny type. Then we come to the OMG overdrive boost, now this can go from AC/DC all the way to modern death Metal and it stays open & clean all the way there, No Mud here.
Going direct into the PA can sound sterile and weak but this really sounds like a fat tube amp, I like it much better than the simulator type rigs. The feel is real and the tones are real and all in a pedal that fits in a gig bag.
I liked this pedal so much I bought the OMG overdrive for myself to put into my Mojave tube amp and two of my close guitar buddies just bought this fly rig and told me they love it. I do own a Fractal axe FX, but if I ever go with out an amp I might use this into a house PA it's really that good. If I had to say what amp does it sound like to me I would say the old RK100 Cornford amp.
Tech 21 RK Fly Rig 5
On a scale of 1-5, the Tech 21 RK Fly Rig 5 rates a solid 5. It really is quite a great pedal and for under $300 is a steal.
More info at http://www.tech21nyc.com/products/sansamp/rk5.html
Corky's Corner..for Gearheads of all sorts
Guitar and gear guru Corky Newman, known for his decades of fretboard wizardry and extensive knowledge of musical equipment, when not jamming with his band Caligator can often be found sharing his in-depth musical knowledge with fellow musicians.
Rumor has it, as a young lad in 1969, he fibbed to his parents, snuck off to Woodstock and never looked back.
You can listen to his latest album online at YouTube
Rocklin, Roseville Yellow Pages -Automotive | Business | Community | Education | Finance | Health | Home Improvement
Pet Care | Real Estate | Restaurants | Tech | View All | * Add/Upgrade Business
Placer County News HeadlinesTech 21 RK Fly Rig 5 Guitar Pedal ReviewRoseville, CA - A new breed of gigging pedal for the pickup and run player. It has everything you need just plug into the house PA, or any clean amp, even a cheap solid state.
$796 Million Draft Budget Approved by Placer SupervisorsPlacer County Draft Budget Cuts $19 Million Off Prior Budget
Placer County Awarded Grant for Young Adults RehabilitationThe California Board of State and Community Corrections announced it will grant $990,000 to Placer County to fund rehabilitative programs for young adults aged 18-32.
Ultimate Southwest Regionals in Roseville on June 24-25 Roseville, CA - USA Ultimate will be bringing the Southwest Regional Masters Championships to Maidu Park in Roseville on June 24-25.
Run Rocklin Donations Top $23,000 ROCKLIN - The 14th annual Run Rocklin announced today that it donated more than $23,000 to the Matt Redding Memorial Scholarship Foundation and other local organizations.
California Investment Summit Targets Chinese Foreign Direct InvestmentSacramento, Calif. - On the heels of Governor Brown's highly successful trip to China, the Governor's Office of Business and Economic Development (GO-Biz), in partnership with the California-China Trade Network
Connect Card Launches in the Sacramento RegionSACRAMENTO, California - Connect Card, a universal transit fare card, has launched on public transportation operators across the Sacramento region
Certain Vitamins Can Help Prevent Age-Related Cognitive DeclineSacramento, Calif.)-Joshua Miller, professor and chair of the Department of Nutritional Sciences at Rutgers, The State University of New Jersey, will speak about the role vitamins
Roseville Flash Crime Report (6.13.17)Roseville, CA- Summary digest of select incidents from the Roseville Police activity log for the period covering June 1- 11, 2017.
April Moore Memorial Scholarships AwardedAUBURN, CA- Two local members of the community, Lauren DeGruccio, a graduate of Nevada Union High School and Tara Bain-Sorensen, a graduate of Victory Independent in Rocklin
The Brass Tap in Rocklin: Craft Beer Fun with a TwistRocklin, CA - When we heard about the recent grand opening of The Brass Tap in Rocklin with a rotating list of 48 carefully selected beers, our craft beer research team
Parks, Recreational Trails Top Residents' Civic Amenities ListSACRAMENTO, CA - Valley Vision and Sacramento State's Institute for Social Research (ISR) released findings today from a public opinion survey that captured regional attitudes on civic and cultural amenities
NEWS: In Case You Missed It