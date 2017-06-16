Tech 21 RK Fly Rig 5 Guitar Pedal Review

Top Rated - Tech 21 RK Fly Rig 5

Roseville, CA - A new breed of giggin' pedal for the pickup and run player, the Tech 21 RK Fly Rig 5 has everything you need just plug into the house PA, or any clean amp, even a cheap solid state.

It has Delay with foot tab button and the Sans amp with full EQ master volume and reverb, then it adds the OMG overdrive & boost . The delay is fantastic almost studio quality and you can blend in as much as you like and foot tapping tempo is there as well. The Sans amp sounds like a sweet English tube amp with full control of the EQ & gain. This goes from nice & clean with a punchy vibe all the way to full on rock crunch. The reverb also sounds very good and it's nice and warm not that cheap tinny type. Then we come to the OMG overdrive boost, now this can go from AC/DC all the way to modern death Metal and it stays open & clean all the way there, No Mud here.

Going direct into the PA can sound sterile and weak but this really sounds like a fat tube amp, I like it much better than the simulator type rigs. The feel is real and the tones are real and all in a pedal that fits in a gig bag.

I liked this pedal so much I bought the OMG overdrive for myself to put into my Mojave tube amp and two of my close guitar buddies just bought this fly rig and told me they love it. I do own a Fractal axe FX, but if I ever go with out an amp I might use this into a house PA it's really that good. If I had to say what amp does it sound like to me I would say the old RK100 Cornford amp.

On a scale of 1-5, the Tech 21 RK Fly Rig 5 rates a solid 5. It really is quite a great pedal and for under $300 is a steal.

