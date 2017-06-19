SFJAZZ Announces 2017-2018 Season

SFJAZZ Season Features Over 300 Shows

Tickets on Sale to SFJAZZ Members, June 24 at 11:00am

Tickets on Sale to Public, July 15 at 11:00am

(SAN FRANCISCO, CA,) -- SFJAZZ announces artist programming for the 2017-18 season running September 7, 2017 to May 27, 2018 presenting concerts at the SFJAZZ Center's Robert N. Miner Auditorium and Joe Henderson Lab, Herbst Theatre and the Paramount Theatre in Oakland. Tickets and ticket packages on sale to SFJAZZ Members, June 24 at 11:00amPST and on sale to public, July 15 at 11:00amPST. For more information, visit http://sfjazz.org.

"The SFJAZZ Center was conceived as a community gathering place for artists and audiences to come together in an environment that encourages engagement and dialogue," says SFJAZZ Founder and Artistic Director Randall Kline. "When that connection occurs we can be witness to something that moves us, something that makes us feel better for the experience and what can be described as a 'transcendent moment.' Since the SFJAZZ Center opened in January 2013, we have been fortunate to experience a number of these memorable dialogues and moments. The programming of the new season is presented to create even more of those moments and to continue embracing and encouraging more musical conversations."

The SFJAZZ Resident Artistic Director program was established to give today's most innovative and influential musicians the chance to curate exclusive programming at the SFJAZZ Center often featuring unprecedented collaborations between world-renowned artists. Every two years, SFJAZZ selects a new group of forward-thinking musicians to participate in the program. For the 2017-18 Season, SFJAZZ continues the current group of SFJAZZ Resident Artistic Directors - Christian McBride, Vijay Iyer, Mary Stallings, and Rosanne Cash.

The new season kicks off September 7 with four exclusive evenings with Dee Dee Bridgewater. The 2017 NEA Jazz Master, three-time Grammy winner, Tony winner, and UN Goodwill Ambassador presents a set of shows honoring Ella Fitzgerald, Horace Silver, Josephine Baker, and the latest project celebrating her hometown of Memphis.

The season's presents over 300 shows with artists including Gonzalo Rubalcaba & Pedrito Martinez, Chris Thile & Brad Mehldau, Joshua Redman & Zakir Hussain, Vicente Amigo, Ravi Coltrane, Pharoah Sanders, GoGo Penguin, Christian McBride, Ludovico Einaudi, Thelonious Monk 100th Birthday celebration, Jason Moran, Andrew Bird, SFJAZZ Collective, Mariza, Rhiannon Giddens, Philip Glass & Kronos Quartet 'Dracula', DakhaBrakha, The Bad Plus, Hiromi, Joey Alexander, Dianne Reeves, Gregory Porter, Anat Cohen, Kurt Elling, Matthew Shipp, Pink Martini, Maceo Parker, Savion Glover, Chris Botti, Vijay Iyer, Preservation Hall Jazz Band, Cameron Carpenter, Leonard Bernstein's Centennial & Trouble in Tahiti, Abdullah Ibrahim & Hugh Masekela, Snarky Puppy, Dave Holland, Kenny Barron, Mary Stallings, Terence Blanchard, SFJAZZ Poetry Festival, Ana Moura, Paula West, Rosanne Cash & Ry Cooder, John Pizzarelli, Lizz Wright, Chano Dominguez, Robert Glasper, and more.

SFJAZZ Gala Honoring Preservation Hall & Celebrating New Orleans

Thursday, February 1, 2018

SFJAZZ Gala 2018 will honor Preservation Hall with the SFJAZZ Lifetime Achievement Award and celebrate this cornerstone of New Orleans music and culture. A venerable jazz institution since the 1950s, Preservation Hall is committed to promoting New Orleans traditional jazz through their venue in the French Quarter and their resident ensemble, the Preservation Hall Jazz Band, who will perform and accept this honor. The band has taken the mission to preserve New Orleans musical traditions while being devoted to the spirit of collaboration. For more information on SFJAZZ Gala, email gala@sfjazz.org. Preservation Hall Jazz Band will also perform in Miner Auditorium February 2-4.

2017-18 SEASON ARTIST PROGRAMMING

All shows at SFJAZZ Center's Robert N. Miner Auditorium except where noted.

Dee Dee Bridgewater

Thursday, September 7 - Sunday, September 10

On September 7 and In honor of the 100th birthday of the "first lady of song," Dee Dee Bridgewater performs timeless songs associated with legendary singer, including tracks from her double Grammy-winning 1997 Verve album dedicated to Fitzgerald's music and memory, Dear Ella. The songbook of Horace Silver remains among the richest in jazz, and on September 8, Bridgewater presents her personal takes on Silver classics like "Tokyo Blues" and "Nica's Dream" as memorialized on her 2005 Grammy-nominated release Love and Peace: A Tribute to Horace Silver. On September 9, Bridgewater performs her latest project celebrating her hometown of Memphis. Bridgewater has had a career that closely mirrors that of 1920s singer and dancer Josephine Baker. On Sunday, September 9, Bridgewater performs music closely associated with Baker.

Opening week also includes a multi-generational group of masterful instrumentalists bridging stylistic and cultural divides in the Joe Henderson Lab.

Grace Kelly, Thursday, September 7, 7:00pm & 8:30pm

Jenny Scheinman & Myra Melford, Friday, September 8, 7:00pm & 8:30pm

Kris Davis, Saturday, September 9, 7:30pm & 9:00pm

Jazz Mafia Presents Cosa Nostra Strings, Sunday, September 10, 6:30pm & 8:00pm

Art of the Duo, September 14-17

A recurring theme for the season, the duo is the essence of the spirit of collaboration.

Gonzalo Rubalcaba & Pedrito Martinez

Thursday, September 14, 7:30pm

Rubalcaba is the most celebrated Cuban pianist of his generation, a virtuoso who helped pave the way for the brilliant wave of Latin American jazz musicians that followed in his wake, including Martinez. Percussionist Martinez reprises his spectacular 2016 duet performance with Rubalcaba.

John Scofield & Jon Cleary

Friday, September 15, 7:30pm

Scofield and 2016 Grammy-winning New Orleans singer/pianist Cleary revisit the gospel-fueled celebration of blues and funk they introduced on Scofield's 2009 album Piety Street.

Chris Thile & Brad Mehldau

Saturday, September 16, 7:00pm & 9:30pm

A duo of rare chemistry and musical mastery that has performed together since 2011, they perform material from their spellbinding 2017 double album on Nonesuch and new compositions from their ever-evolving repertoire.

Joshua Redman & Zakir Hussain

Sunday, September 17, 3:00pm & 7:00pm

Two instrumental titans meet again, this time in an intimate duet setting, following their historic collaboration during the 2017 Gala that honored the tabla maestro with the SFJAZZ Lifetime Achievement Award. Representing the pinnacle of their instruments, it's more than fitting that these essential members of the SFJAZZ family make their duo debut at the place where it all started.

New Projects & New Sounds in the Joe Henderson Lab, September 14-17

Raul Midón, September 14, 7:00pm & 8:30pm

Kandace Springs, September 15, 7:00pm & 8:30pm

Alicia Olatuja, September 16, 7:30pm & 9:00pm

Sammy Miller & The Congregation, September 17, 7:30pm & 9:00pm

John Coltrane Legacy, September 20-24

SFJAZZ celebrates the legendary John Coltrane on his 91st birthday. Curated by his son, saxophonist and composer Ravi, this week showcases an all-star lineup of artists including a pair of Coltrane collaborators and a celebration of A Love Supreme.

Ravi Coltrane Listening Party, September 20, 7:30pm

Ravi Coltrane Quartet, September 21, 7:30pm

Coltrane begins this week honoring the legacy of his father with his working quartet - the combo most closely associated with John Coltrane and featuring the same instrumental configuration. A powerful band including pianist David Virelles, bassist Dezron Douglas, and drummer Johnathan Blake backs him.

Pharoah Sanders Quartet, September 22, 7:30pm

A living legend that embodies the spiritual foundation of avant-garde jazz, tenor saxophonist Pharoah Sanders is a singular player who came of age in John Coltrane's roiling free-jazz groups of the mid-1960s. Described by Coltrane himself as "a man of large spiritual reservoir, always trying to reach out to truth," he is joined by Coltrane's son Ravi for this exclusive performance.

A Love Supreme with Ravi Coltrane, Nicholas Payton, Adam Rogers,

Matthew Garrison, Marcus Gilmore, September 23, 7:30pm

Saxophonist and 2017 Grammy nominee Ravi Coltrane welcomes an all-star array of guests to mark what would have been his father's 91st birthday with an exclusive performance of his 1964 masterpiece, A Love Supreme. Joining Coltrane are trumpet virtuoso Nicholas Payton, trailblazing guitarist Adam Rogers, bass star Matthew Garrison (son of John Coltrane Quartet bassist Jimmy Garrison), and the acclaimed drummer Marcus Gilmore.

Jack DeJohnette, Ravi Coltrane, Matthew Garrison, September 24, 7:30pm

The Coltrane legacy is personified with this masterful trio. Matthew Garrison, son of John Coltrane Quartet bassist Jimmy Garrison, and legendary drummer Jack DeJohnette, who performed with John Coltrane and has led an enormously influential career as a leader and collaborator, joins Ravi Coltrane. Their 2016 ECM release In Movement made numerous best-of-year lists, netted a Grammy nomination for Coltrane.

Cutting Edges in Joe Henderson Lab, September 20-24

A collection of local and international artists who are pushing style boundaries and presenting fresh music in the Joe Henderson Lab.

GoGo Penguin, September 20, 21, 7:00pm & 8:30pm

Will Magid's Alligator Spacewalk, September 22, 7:00pm & 8:30pm

Tim Berne's Snakeoil, September 23, 7:30pm & 9:00pm

Y La Bamba, September 24, 7:30pm & 9:00pm

Vicente Amigo

Thursday, September 21 & Friday, September 22, 7:30pm

Championed by the late maestro Paco de Lucía as the next great flamenco star and described by jazz guitar hero Pat Metheny as "the greatest guitarist alive," Amigo has more than lived up to his promise, with pyrotechnic virtuosity, charisma, and that intangible quality of soulful emotion the Spanish call duende. This evening includes music from Amigo's new Sony Legacy release Memoria de los Sentidos.

Peter Bernstein, Larry Goldings & Bill Stewart

Hammond B-3 Organ Trio

Friday, September 29, 7:00pm & 8:30pm, Joe Henderson Lab

Saturday, September 30, 7:00pm & 8:30pm, Joe Henderson Lab

Sunday, October 1, 6:00pm & 7:30pm, Joe Henderson Lab

Resident Artistic Director Christian McBride

Four-time Grammy winner McBride is widely regarded as the standard-bearer for jazz bassists in the 21st century and is among the most recorded artists of his generation. He brings a kaleidoscopic musical vision and a restless drive for fresh avenues of expression. These four nights reveal the range of his musicianship.

Dvorak String Quintet, No. 2 In G Major, OP. 77

Schubert Piano Quintet In A Major, D. 667 Trout

Thursday, October 5, 7:30pm

For this exclusive performance, McBride's sumptuous foundation is joined by a string quartet for a program of exquisite chamber music, recalling McBride's inspired collaboration with the Calder Quartet for a program of Bartók in 2016.

Duo With Edgar Meyer

Friday, October 6, 7:30pm

Two of the world's great bass virtuosos meet for this rare duo appearance, with nine Grammy's between them and stylistic versatility that encompasses jazz, contemporary classical music, bluegrass, and world music.

Christian McBride Big Band with José James

Saturday, October 7, 7:00pm & 9:30pm

Tip City & Inside Straight

Sunday, October 8, 7:00pm

McBride brings his Inside Straight quintet with pianist Christian Sands and SFJAZZ Collective vibraphonist Warren Wolf and his drummer-less Tip City group inspired by Art Tatum and Oscar Peterson featuring pianist Emmet Cohen and guitarist Rodney Jones.

Take Me To The River with Charlie Musselwhite, William Bell, Bobby Rush, Al Kapone, Frayser Boy, Music Director Boo Mitchell & More

Wednesday, October 11, Herbst Theatre, 8:00pm

This multi-generational revue captures the soul of Memphis' musical history. Inspired by Martin Shore's SXSW award-winning 2014 feature documentary, this night features a cast of artists with deep connections to Memphis including blues harp legends Charlie Musselwhite and Bobby Rush, and Stax soul great William Bell, who's responsible for hits like "Born Under a Bad Sign," as well as a host of Stax & Hi Rhythm Section players.

Thelonious Monk's 100th Birthday

To commemorate Monk's centennial, SFJAZZ presents three performances celebrating his legacy.

Panamonk Project - Danilo Perez

Friday, October 13, 7:30pm

Panamanian-born pianist Perez celebrates Thelonious Monk's centennial as well as the 20th anniversary of his masterful album Panamonk, a project that mixed Monk's timeless compositions with the rhythms and influences of Perez' Caribbean upbringing. A longtime member of Wayne Shorter's quartet and a veteran of work with bebop legend Dizzy Gillespie, Perez's own career as a composer and bandleader.

Jason Moran - In My Mind: Monk at Town Hall

Saturday, October 14, 7:30pm

Originally a co-commission by SFJAZZ when it premiered as part of the 2007 SFJAZZ Spring Season, In My Mind is pianist Moran's multi-media tribute and recreation of Thelonious Monk's legendary 1959 large ensemble concert at New York's Town Hall.

John Beasley's MONK'estra

Sunday, October 15, 7:30pm

A far-ranging pianist and arranger who's worked with Miles Davis, Freddie Hubbard, and Steely Dan, Beasley leads a smashing 16-piece big band that captures the spirit of Thelonious Monk's singular compositions in fresh arrangements flavored with hip-hop, Afro-Cuban rhythms and atmospheric colors.

Ludovico Einaudi

Sunday, October 15, 8:00pm, Paramount Theatre, Oakland

The most celebrated European pianist and composer in contemporary classical music, Einaudi has contributed to the soundtracks of major films including David Fincher's Black Swan, Clint Eastwood's J. Edgar, and the celebrated indie documentary This Is England. He was the first classical pianist to reach the top 15 on the UK album charts, and performs music from his newest release, Elements, following his sold-out Season 5 show.

Andrew Bird

Wednesday, October 18 & Thursday, October 19, 7:30pm

First gaining fame as part of the 1990s swing revival stars Squirrel Nut Zippers and later his band Bowl of Fire, Grammy-nominated singer, whistler, violinist, and multi-instrumentalist Bird brings his eclectic and intimate blend of folk rock, pop, jazz, and chamber music.

Zakir Hussain with Dave Holland and guests

Friday, October 20 & Saturday, October 21, 7:30pm

Sunday, October 22, 3:00pm & 7:00pm

SFJAZZ Gala 2017 Lifetime Achievement Award recipient and tabla maestro Zakir Hussain returns with his new project Crosscurrents, exploring the profound intersection of jazz and Indian classical music with some of India's greatest musicians working within the genre including guitarist Sanjay Divecha, keyboardist Louiz Banks, and vocalist Shankar Mahadevan, joined by legendary bassist and composer Dave Holland.

Mariza

The fado superstar performs in the 100-seat Joe Henderson Lab.

Thursday, October 26 - Saturday, October 28, 7:00pm & 9:00pm

Sunday, October 29, 6:30pm & 8:30pm

SFJAZZ Collective

The SFJAZZ Collective will feature material from their vast repertoire of arrangements of music by the legends of jazz and pop along with original material from members over the 13-year history of the band.

Music of Ornette Coleman

Thursday, October 26, 7:30pm

The first night of the Collective's residency begins with the 2004 inaugural music of Monk.



Music of Stevie Wonder

Friday, October 27, 7:30pm

From 2011, the band's wildly successful interpretation of the music of Stevie Wonder.

Music of Thelonious Monk

Saturday, October 28, 11:00am Family Matinee & 7:30pm

In celebration of Thelonious Monk's centennial as well as the 10th anniversary of the Collective's 2007 salute to Monk's musical legacy, our resident superband revisits their unique take on the legendary pianist's signature compositions from their fourth annual tour, which included arrangements by Joshua Redman, Dave Douglas, Eric Harland, André Hayward, and Renee Rosnes.

Music of Miles Davis

Sunday, October 29, 7:30pm

Honoring a pioneering artist who continually changed the course of jazz throughout his career, and whose work always looked to the future, SFJAZZ's resident supergroup revisits their Season 5 arrangements of music from across Miles Davis' diverse songbook, plus new compositions inspired by Davis' legacy. The Collective's most recent album release documents their Davis arrangements and original compositions, recorded live at SFJAZZ in 2016.

Music and Film: Dracula

Philip Glass & Kronos Quartet

Tuesday, October 31, 8:00pm, Paramount Theatre, Oakland

Oscar-nominated composer Philip Glass and the Bay Area's Kronos Quartet perform Glass' score to the iconic 1931 Tod Browning horror classic Dracula, starring Bela Lugosi. In a perfect Halloween match of program and venue, the screening and performance takes place at Oakland's Art Deco palace, the Paramount Theatre, opened in the same year as the film's release.

DakhaBrakha

Wednesday, November 1, 7:30pm

Kiev's DakhaBrakha weaves ancient Ukrainian folk melodies into a subversive musical tapestry that embraces indie rock, pop, hip hop, the avant garde, and traditional instrumentation from around the world.

End of an Era - The Bad Plus

Thursday, November 2 - Saturday, November 4, 7:30pm

Sunday, November 5, 7:00pm

For their final tour with pianist Ethan Iverson, the irreverent band of jazz outlaws return to the Miner stage to perform music from across their careers. Known for their dizzying musicianship and seamless integration of jazz sensibility with inspirations spanning pop music from the 1960s to today, Reid Anderson, Iverson and Dave King are, in the words of Rolling Stone, "about as badass as highbrow gets.

Benny Green Trio

Modern jazz trio from pianist and Berkeley native Benny Green.

Thursday, November 2 - Saturday, November 4, 7:00pm & 8:30pm

Sunday, November 5, 6:00pm & 7:30pm, Joe Henderson Lab

The Paco De Lucía Project with Javier Limón

Wednesday, November 8, 7:30pm, Herbst Theatre

Created by 10-time Latin Grammy winner Javier Limón, The Paco de Lucía Project reassembles the original band that toured with the legendary flamenco guitarist for the last 10 years of his career before his death in 2014. A close friend and longtime collaborator with de Lucía, Limón brings material associated with the maestro featuring guitarist Antonio Sánchez, vocalist David de Jacoba, and virtuoso flamenco dancer Farru.

Giulia Valle

Friday, November 10, 7:00pm & 8:30pm, Joe Henderson Lab

Kurt Rosenwinkel Sextet

Saturday, November 11, 7:00pm & 8:30pm, Joe Henderson Lab

Sunday, November 12, 6:00pm & 7:30pm, Joe Henderson Lab

SFJAZZ Hotplate: James Mahone Plays Booker Little's Out Front

Thursday, November 16, 8:00pm & 9:30pm, Joe Henderson Lab

The Baylor Project: drummer Marcus Baylor & singer Jean Baylor

Friday, November 17, 7:00pm & 8:30pm, Joe Henderson Lab

Ari Hoenig

Saturday, November 18, 7:00pm & 8:30pm, Joe Henderson Lab

SFJAZZ High School All-Stars

Sunday, November 19, 7:30pm, Joe Henderson Lab

Hiromi with Edmar Castañeda

Thursday, November 17 - Saturday, November 18, 7:30pm

Sunday, November 19, 4:00pm

Hiromi presents a series of rare solo sets - the perfect setting for her to follow her creative muse, exploring without restriction. She will be joined in the second half by Columbian harp master Castañeda.

Joey Alexander Trio

Friday, November 24 - Saturday, November 25, 7:30pm

Sunday, November 26, 3:00pm & 7:00pm

Championed by jazz giants Quincy Jones, Herbie Hancock, and Wynton Marsalis, 14-year-old Joey Alexander is the brightest young light in jazz piano, with three Grammy nominations and performances ranging from the Today Show to the White House and headlining performances at the most illustrious venues around the world.

Dianne Reeves

Thursday, November 30 - Saturday, December 2, 7:30pm

Sunday, December 3, 2:00pm

Reeves has been one of the music's brightest stars for more than three decades. On the heels of her Grammy-winning release Beautiful Life, she performs timeless holiday songs as captured on her smash 2004 Blue Note release, Christmas Time is Here.

Tessa Souter

Thursday, November 30, 7:00pm & 8:30pm, Joe Henderson Lab

Destani Wolf

Friday, December 1, 7:00pm & 8:30pm, Joe Henderson Lab

Jacqui Naylor

Saturday, December 2, 7:00pm & 8:30pm, Joe Henderson Lab

Sunday, December 3, 6:00pm & 7:30pm

Art of the Trio

Highlighting the versatility of the piano trio with approaches as individual as the pianists themselves.

Matthew Shipp Trio

Friday, December 8, 7:00pm & 8:30pm

Kev Choice

Saturday, December 9, 7:00pm & 8:30pm

Tammy Hall Trio

Sunday, December 10, 6:00pm & 7:30pm

Anat Cohen Tentet

Sunday, December 3, 8:00pm

At the leading edge of a wave of brilliant Israeli improvisers who have energized the New York jazz scene over the past two decades, Anat Cohen is the most acclaimed clarinetist of her generation.



Kurt Elling with The Swingles

Thursday, December 7, 8:00pm, Herbst Theatre

Elling is the most celebrated male jazz singer of his generation. In a program of holiday music culled from his 2016 album The Beautiful Day, he is joined by the five-time Grammy winning a capella group The Swingles, the current incarnation of the famed Swingle Singers, who are based in the U.K.

Gregory Porter

Friday, December 8 - Saturday, December 9, 7:30pm

Sunday, December 10, 3:00pm & 7:00pm

A two-time Grammy-winner for his smash 2013 release Liquid Spirit and 2016 follow-up Take Me to the Alley, Gregory Porter has quickly become one of jazz's most celebrated male vocalists, a soul-drenched singer at his best delivering his emotionally charged original songs.

Pink Martini

Thursday, December 14 - Friday, December 15, 7:30pm

Saturday, December 16, 7:00pm & 9:30pm

Sunday, December 17, 3:00pm

Featuring a dozen musicians and vocalist China Forbes, Pink Martini performs its cross-genre mix of classical, jazz, and old-fashioned pop at venues all over the world. Following their 2016 SFJAZZ debut to kick off the tour for their latest release, Je dis oui!, the band returns with their infectiously joyous, dance-friendly music.

Adam Shulman - A Charlie Brown Christmas

Thursday, December 14 - Sunday, December 17, Joe Henderson Lab

Best known as part of Marcus Shelby's Jazz Orchestra and a creative force on the San Francisco jazz scene for the past decade, pianist Shulman reprises his tribute to Bay Area jazz legend Vince Guaraldi and his soundtrack to Charles Schulz's 1965 holiday classic, A Charlie Brown Christmas.

Maceo Parker Funky New Year

Thursday, December 28 - Saturday, December 30, 7:30pm

Sunday, December 31, New Year's Eve, 8:00pm & 10:30pm

Ring in the New Year with the king of the funky saxophone and one of the primary architects of modern R&B, Maceo Parker. He has led a legendary career, performing with soul legend James Brown and on landmark funk recordings with George Clinton. The New Year's Eve 10:30pm show culminates in a champagne toast, party favors, and balloon drop.

Savion Glover and Marcus Gilmore

Thursday, January 4 - Friday, January 5, 7:30pm

A supreme meeting of rhythm masters in this inspired duet. The Tony Award-winning star of Broadway's smash musical Bring in 'da Noise, Bring in 'da Funk is joined by dynamic drummer Gilmore, known widely for his work with Vijay Iyer, Chick Corea, Steve Coleman, Gonzalo Rubalcaba, and Ravi Coltrane.

Savion Glover and Jack DeJohnette

Saturday, January 6 - Sunday, January 7, 7:30pm

This longstanding duet pairs two of the world's great living rhythm specialists in an inspiring musical dialogue. Drummer DeJohnette, celebrated for work with Miles Davis, Keith Jarrett, and dozens of others, joins Glover.

Chris Botti Residency

Tuesday, January 9 - Thursday, January 11, 7:30pm

Friday, January 12 - Saturday, January 13, 7:00pm & 9:30pm

Sunday, January 14, 3:00pm & 7:00pm

The world's top-selling jazz instrumentalist, trumpeter Chris Botti is a subtle trumpeter with a sumptuous clarion sound, fluent phrasing and sense of space-a masterly musician equally at home in the realms of jazz and pop. His newest CD, Impressions, was a Grammy-winner for Best Instrumental Pop Album. The trumpet superstar returns for nine shows following last year's sold out residency.

SFJAZZ Resident Artistic Director Vijay Iyer

Adventurous pianist and composer Vijay Iyer is a musician who stretches the boundaries of jazz. The MacArthur Foundation's "genius grant" recipient indulges his creativity in various settings, curating evenings devoted to challenging new projects and exciting collaborations with the most forward-looking artists in music.

Vijay Iyer with Geri Allen and Craig Taborn

Thursday, January 18, 7:30pm

Iyer begins his season residency by inviting two of the jazz world's most explorative and virtuosic pianists for this exclusive evening of duets.

Vijay Iyer Trio

Friday, January 19, 7:30pm

Iyer's longstanding trio with bassist Stephan Crump and drummer Marcus Gilmore.

Vijay Iyer Sextet

Saturday, January 20, 7:30pm

In a Bay Area premiere, pianist Iyer augments his band with trio of horns that expands his music's melodic and harmonic language. Cornetist Graham Haynes was a founder of Steve Coleman's groundbreaking M-Base Collective, and saxophonists Steve Lehman and Mark Shim are both members of Lehman's acclaimed octet.

Vijay Iyer: Thums Up

Sunday, January 21, 7:00pm

Named for the ubiquitous soda sold on street corners throughout India, Thums Up is an exploratory and groove-heavy mix of acoustic instruments and electronics that features Iyer alongside Punjabi-American rapper Himanshu Suri (formerly of Das Racist), guitarist Rafiq Bhatia (Son Lux, Lorde), drummer Kassa Overall (Geri Allen, Henry Threadgill), and Pakistani vocalist and composer Arooj Aftab.

SFJAZZ Hotplate: Smith Dobson plays Stan Getz's Captain Marvel

Thursday, January 18, 7:00pm & 8:30pm, Joe Henderson Lab

Jason Marsalis Vibes Quartet

Friday, January 19 - Saturday, January 20, 7:00pm & 8:30pm

Sunday, January 21, 6:00pm & 7:30pm

Joe Henderson Lab

The vibraphonist and drummer is the youngest member of the famous family, leading his own quartet.

Jeremiah Lockwood

Friday, February 2, 7:00pm & 8:30pm, Joe Henderson Lab

Lockwood mixes blues and multi-phonic African singing with the cantorial tradition of his Jewish heritage.

Rahim AlHaj - Letters From Iraq: A Musical Meditation

Saturday, February 3, 7:00pm & 8:30pm, Joe Henderson Lab

Preservation Hall Jazz Band

Friday, February 2, 7:30pm

Saturday, February 3, 7:00pm & 9:30pm

Sunday, February 4, 11:00am Brunch Dance Party

Cameron Carpenter with International Touring Organ

Thursday, February 8 - Saturday, February 10, 7:30pm

Sunday, February 11, 2:00pm

A classical crossover superstar, 33-year-old organ virtuoso Cameron Carpenter has taken a sledgehammer to classical conventions. For this residency devoted to the music of Bach, he returns with his custom-built International Touring Organ, a groundbreaking instrument that, like its owner, brings the centuries-old pipe organ tradition firmly into the 21st century.

Bernstein Centennial Festival

Trouble In Tahiti & At the Statue of Venus w/Opera Parallèle & Jake Heggie

Wednesday, February 14 - Friday, February 16, 7:30pm

Saturday, February 17 - Sunday, February 18, 3:00pm & 7:30pm

Celebrating composer Leonard Bernstein's centennial, SFJAZZ and San Francisco's Opera Parallèle re-team for this production of Bernstein's classic 1951 one-act opera Trouble in Tahiti, the portrait a young suburban couple and their troubled marriage. Composer Jake Heggie's At the Statue of Venus, a scene scored for soprano and piano and featuring a libretto by Tony-winning playwright and librettist Terrence McNally, will precede the opera.

SFJAZZ Hotplate: Jaz Sawyer and Tiffani Austin

Wednesday, February 14 - Thursday, February 15, 8:00pm & 9:30pm,

Joe Henderson Lab

Sawyer and Austin team to perform music immortalized by Chick Webb & Ella Fitzgerald at the Savoy in the late 1930s.

Loston Harris

Saturday, February 17, 7:00& 8:30pm

Sunday, February 18, 6:00pm & 7:30pm

Joe Henderson Lab

Singer and pianist Harris sings classic gems in the tradition of Sinatra and Nat King Cole.

Abdullah Ibrahim & Ekaya w/ Hugh Masekela

Thursday, February 22 - Saturday, February 24, 7:30pm

Sunday, February 25, 7:00pm

South African jazz legends Masekela and Ibrahim first heard the call of modern jazz in the late 1950s and founded the pioneering Jazz Epistles, a hard bop ensemble modeled on Art Blakey's Jazz Messengers that was first black jazz combo to record in South Africa. Now, the pianist Nelson Mandela called "South Africa's Mozart" and the trumpeter forever immortalized by "Grazing the Grass" reunite for these exclusive performances.

Snarky Puppy

Thursday, March 1, 7:30pm

Friday, March 2, 7:00pm & 9:30pm

Saturday, March 3, 7pm & 9:30pm

Sunday, March 4, 7:00pm

Snarky Puppy are three-time Grammy winners, including a 2017 Best Contemporary Instrumental nod for their latest Universal release, Culcha Vulcha. Led by eminent bassist Michael League and featuring a revolving roster of many of the best instrumentalists in the business, they return with their signature dance-ready groove music that is an irresistible mix of funk, fire and finesse.

Women's History Month Celebration

Great singers and instrumentalists from the Bay Area and across the country perform in the Joe Henderson Lab.

Veronica Swift, Thursday, March 1, 7:00pm & 8:30pm

Lilan Kane, Friday, March 2, 7:00pm & 8:30pm

Jackie Ryan, Saturday, March 3, 7:00pm & 8:30pm

Laurie Antonioli, Sunday, March 4, 6:00pm7:30pm

Destiny Muhammad, Friday, March 9, 7:00pm & 8:30pm

Natalie Cressman, Saturday, March 10, 7:00pm & 8:30pm

Bria Skonberg, Sunday, March 11, 6:00pm & 7:30pm

4th Annual SFJAZZ Girls Day, Saturday, March 17, 11:00am - 3:00pm

Lavay Smith & Her Red Hot Skillet Lickers

Thursday, March 15 - Saturday, March 17, 7:00pm & 8:30pm

Sunday, March 18, 6:00pm & 7:30p

Dave Holland Residency

Dave Holland, solo

Thursday, March 22, 7:30pm

The run begins with a very rare solo program showcasing the unparalleled heights of Holland's bass mastery, recalling his iconic ECM release Emerald Tears. This intimate encounter offers a precious insight into the creative process of a true jazz giant.

Dave Holland & Kenny Barron

Friday, March 23, 7:30pm

A master of duo encounters, Holland joins forces with piano great Kenny Barron, an improviser of the highest order, for an inspired collaboration as documented on their 2014 Impulse! release, The Art of Conversation. Barron is an NEA Jazz Master and ten-time Grammy nominee.

Dave Holland with Kevin Eubanks, Chris Potter & Obed Calvaire

Saturday, March 24, 7:00pm & 9:30pm

Built on the framework of Holland's power-packed new trio with guitarist Kevin Eubanks and SFJAZZ Collective drummer Obed Calvaire as well as his Overtone Quartet, which matched Holland's agile bass with the bebop acuity of Chris Potter's masterful saxophone playing, this new band is another example of Holland's brilliance at building ensembles greater than the sum of their parts.



Dave Holland with Chris Potter, Lionel Loueke & Eric Harland

Sunday, March 25, 7:00pm

Making their debut in 2015 with their self-titled album, Holland's Aziza quartet is a true all-star assemblage of jazz heavyweights, established bandleaders and composers who represent the world standard. Combining Loueke's West African guitar approach and saxophonist Potter's bebop acuity with the hip-hop influenced virtuosity of Harland's drumming.

Resident Artistic Director Mary Stallings

Legendary vocalist and San Francisco native and recipient of the SFJAZZ Lifetime Achievement Award continues her term as a Resident Artistic Director with four exclusive performances.

Mary Stallings with Russell Malone & Special Guests

Thursday, March 29, 7:30pm

An evening of music featuring world-class string players including guitarist Russell Malone.

Mary Stallings with the Bill Charlap Trio

Friday, March 30, 7:30pm

Stallings is joined by one of the premier piano trios on the scene led by Grammy winning pianist Bill Charlap.

Mary Stallings Meets SFJAZZ Collective

Saturday, March 31, 7:30pm

Sunday, April 1, 3:00pm

In an inspired collaboration, Stallings is paired with the SFJAZZ Collective for a rare opportunity to hear her perform with a larger ensemble and to hear the Collective perform with a vocalist.

SFJAZZ Poetry Festival

Thursday, April 5 - Sunday, April 8, 7:00pm, Joe Henderson Lab

Curated by SFJAZZ Poet Laureate Genny Lim, this year's festival will again feature the greatest poets of the Bay Area and beyond, centered on the concept of "wordology."

African Diaspora

Four concerts featuring the diversity of Malian music and the intersection between Africa, the Caribbean, and jazz.

David Sánchez Quartet

Thursday, April 5, 7:30pm

SFJAZZ Collective tenor saxophonist Sánchez leads his own group and performs music from his latest project exploring the kinship between West African drumming and his native Puerto Rico.

Meklit

Friday, April 6, 7:30pm

Bay Area resident and TED Senior Fellow, Meklit writes music stepped in her Ethiopian roots blended with her poetic core.

Toumani Diabaté & Sidiki Diabaté

Saturday, April 7, 7:30pm

Malian kora player Toumani Diabaté is responsible for introducing and popularizing the 21-string West African harp around the world. Widely regarded as the instrument's greatest virtuoso, he performs with his son Sidiki.

Fatoumata Diawara

Sunday, April 8, 7:30pm

Based in the Wassoulou song style considered one of the main ancestors of American blues, Malian singer, songwriter, and actress Diawara mixes African traditions with high-energy doses of funk.

Ana Moura

Thursday, April 12 - Saturday, April 14, 7:30pm

Sunday, April 15, 7:00pm

The brightest light bringing Portugal's soul-baring fado music to new audiences is Ana Moura, a singer devoted to the tradition-bound style that marries poetry about love and loss to sumptuously plaintive melodies.

Jazz & Social Justice

Artists and songs of protest, hope, resistance, and social consciousness from throughout history to the present day.

Samora Pinderhughes & Jaimeo Brown

Thursday, April 19, 7:30pm

Two young, innovative artists share this double bill, each blending razor-sharp socio-political commentary and historical awareness with an omnivorous approach to jazz - both with deep Bay Area connections.

Great American Politic - Paula West

Friday, April 20, 7:30PM

Possessed of a velvet voice and a matchless gift for lyrical interpretation, West presents a timely exploration of the political moods of America through the years, including the songs of Simon and Garfunkel, Pete Seeger, Bob Dylan, and Woody Guthrie, showing them to be as relevant today as the day they were written.

Terence Blanchard E-Collective

Saturday, April 21, 7:00pm & 9:30pm

Blanchard returns following the triumphant 2015 performances of his biographical opera Champion: An Opera in Jazz. He brings his electrified E-Collective, performing music of hope and healing from their forthcoming album Caravan, a collection of live recordings made in Minneapolis, Cleveland, and Dallas-three cities scarred by the violence and tension between law enforcement and their African-American populations.

John Santos & Special Guests

Sunday, April 22, 7:30pm

Percussion great Santos and his longstanding sextet return with a performance devoted to the Afro-Caribbean song styles born of the region's colonial history of resistance against slavery and oppression. This show honors the legacy of the musicians who have defined their art through progressive movements of social change, whose timeless songs offered hope, courage, clarity and love in times of distress.

Joe Henderson Festival

The Bay Area's best honor the late saxophonist and composer with salutes his classic albums.

Anton Schwartz plays Page One, Thursday, April 19, 7:00pm & 8:30pm

Atta Kid plays In The Pocket, Friday, April 20, 7:00pm & 8:30pm

Kristen Strom plays So Near So Far, Saturday, April 21, 7:00pm & 8:30pm

Kasey Knudsen plays In 'n Out, Sunday, April 22, 6:00pm & 7:30pm

Resident Artistic Director Rosanne Cash

Rosanne Cash with Ry Cooder: The Music of Johnny Cash

Thursday, May 3 - Sunday, May 6, 7:30pm

In a world premiere collaboration, Resident Artistic Director Cash and iconic singer, songwriter, and producer Cooder team up to present their highly personal takes on Johnny Cash's songbook. Cooder is a six-time Grammy winner synonymous with American roots music, ranked in the top 10 of Rolling Stone's "100 Greatest Guitarists of All Time," and Cash rarely performs the songs of her legendary father on stage.

John Pizzarelli Quartet

Thursday, May 10, 7:30pm

Singer and guitarist Pizzarelli is one of the prime interpreters of the Great American Songbook, son of swing legend Bucky Pizzarelli and a prolific recording artist, having recorded 20 albums and collaborated with George Shearing, Rosemary Clooney, and the Manhattan Transfer. His latest recording, Midnight McCartney, is a tribute to the former Beatle, suggested by McCartney himself.

José James

Friday, May 11, 7:30pm

A deep and soulful young vocalist whose international profile has exploded in the last few years, José James has transcended his reputation as a jazz singer to embrace influences including R&B, Moroccan Gnawa music, hip-hop and gospel. On the heels of the beguiling Billie Holiday centennial tribute Yesterday I Had the Blues, James returns with Love in a Time of Madness.

Lizz Wright

Saturday, May 12, 7:30pm

Sunday, May 13, 2:00pm

Georgia native Lizz Wright sanctifies every song she sings. While she first gained attention delivering Swing Era standards associated with Billie Holiday, her music has evolved to embrace soul and R&B, steeped in the gospel of her childhood. She performs music from her new Concord album, Grace.

Cyrille Aimée

Sunday, May 13, 7:30pm

The French-born jazz vocalist instills every song with a joyful mix of her gypsy jazz inspirations, bossa nova, flamenco and more. Winner of the Montreux Jazz Festival Vocal Competition and a Thelonious Monk International Jazz Vocal Competition finalist, she performs music from her latest Mack Avenue album, Let's Get Lost - a session featuring songs by Sondheim, Monk, and Edith Piaf.

Scott Amendola, Wil Blades, Jeff Parker, Cyro Baptista

Thursday, May 17 - Saturday, May 18, 7:00pm & 8:30pm, Joe Henderson Lab

Sunday, May 20, 6:00pm & 7:30pm

Miles Festival

To commemorate his 92nd Birthday, former collaborators perform materials form his fusion period of the 70s and 80s. His compositions are re-imagined via the Indian tradition as well as the intersection of jazz and flamenco.

Miles Electric

Thursday, May 24, 7:30pm

An all-star group of major jazz artists and Miles Davis alumni celebrate Davis' electric music of the '70s and '80s, from the pioneering fusion of Bitches Brew to late career albums Tutu and We Want Miles, with SFJAZZ Collective trumpeter Sean Jones and Davis associates including bassist (and Rolling Stones member) Darryl Jones, keyboardist Robert Irving III, and Miles' nephew, drummer and Vincent Wilburn Jr.

Flamenco Sketches - Chano Domínguez

Friday, May, 7:30pm

A flamenco-jazz approach to Miles Davis' 1959 landmark Kind of Blue with Spanish-born pianist Domínguez, an innovative pianist and composer combining the jazz tradition with the language of flamenco.

Miles from India

Sunday, May 27, 7:00pm

A project devoted to re-imagining Miles Davis' music with an ensemble of Indian musicians and Davis band alumni, Miles from India was originally assembled by visionary jazz producer/arranger Bob Belden and label owner Yusuf Gandhi. Now, over two years since Belden's passing, a new assemblage of Miles collaborators and major Indian musicians comes together to explore the Davis songbook, and pay homage to legacy of Bob Belden.

SFJAZZ Education Programs

SFJAZZ Family Matinees

Both fun and educational, Family Matinees on Saturday's at 11:00am provide a window into the exciting world of live jazz. Each one-hour matinee features live performance, audience participation, Q&A and amazing music. Our interactive Family Workshops follow select performances and are FREE to matinee ticket-holders. Enjoyed individually or as a series, these Family Matinees and Workshops will change the way you hear jazz and get families playing together. Youth $5, Adults, $23, Seniors $10.

Teodross Avery & Friends, September 23

SFJAZZ Collective - The Music of Thelonious Monk, October 28

Linda Tillery & The Cultural Heritage Choir, November 18

Daniel Handler, Marcus Shelby & Friends - Tribute to Dizzy, December 16

Marcus Shelby Quintet, February 24

Pamela Rose & Friends, March 24

Paula West, April 21

Doug Goodkin & The Pentatonics, May 12

MONDAY NIGHT BAND

Directed by acclaimed Bay Area musician and bandleader Adam Theis, the Monday Night Band provides musicians with a structured approach to interpreting and creating diverse repertoire in a hip community band setting. Open to intermediate and advanced level instrumentalists and vocalists, this ensemble program culminates in a showcase concert with exciting arrangements and original compositions. Fall 2017: Mondays, September 11- December 4. Spring 2018: Mondays, February 26-May 14.

SFJAZZ HIGH SCHOOL ALL-STARS

Founded in 2001, the award-winning SFJAZZ High School All-Stars program has cultivated some of the most talented young players in jazz today. This season, these fine young musicians celebrate the contemporary composers and arrangers of modern jazz.

SFJAZZ All-Stars Alumni Showcase Concert, Sunday, November 19, 7:00pm

All-Stars Winter Showcase, Saturday, December 9, 1:00pm

All-Stars Concert, Sunday, May 20, 1:00pm

2017-2018 SPONSORS & FUNDERS

Official Airline Partner: Delta

Sponsors of SFJAZZ include Macy's, JP Morgan Wealth Management, PG&E, Stanford Shopping Center, Umpqua Bank, and Yamaha. SFJAZZ receives funding from the following corporations, foundations, and government agencies: Abundance Foundation, the California Arts Council, the Aaron Copland Fund for Music, the Ella Fitzgerald Charitable Foundation, Bill Graham Supporting Foundation of the Jewish Community Endowment Fund, Grants for the Arts/San Francisco Hotel Tax Fund, the Hearst Foundations, the Heising-Simons Foundation, the William and Flora Hewlett Foundation, the Hut Foundation, the Kimball Foundation, the Koret Foundation, the Willard L. Marmelzat Foundation, the National Endowment for the Arts, the Bernard Osher Foundation, and the Silver Giving Foundation.

ABOUT SFJAZZ

Founded in 1983, SFJAZZ presents the greatest names in jazz, Latin and global music and nurtures the art of improvisation through its year-round concert, commissioning and education programs. The West Coast's biggest jazz presenter serves over 200,000 fans and students every year and has several award-winning resident jazz ensembles - the world-renowned and award-winning SFJAZZ Collective and the SFJAZZ High School All-Stars.

The SFJAZZ Center opened in January of 2013 and is the only stand-alone facility built specifically for jazz in the United States. Designed by San Francisco architect Mark Cavagnero, the LEED-Gold certified center offers the superb acoustics of a great concert hall and the relaxed intimacy of a jazz club.