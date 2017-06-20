Roseville Woman Discovered Dead in Trunk of Car

Roseville, CA- The Placer County Coroner has identified the woman found in the trunk of her car yesterday morning on Gerry Way as Andrea Paola Guzman Spangler, age 38 of Roseville.

The initial examination found no obvious signs of trauma to her body; the cause of death is undetermined, pending the autopsy report and toxicology tests, which usually take several weeks to complete.

The investigation is continuing. Anyone with information that could help the investigation is asked to contact Detective Aguirre, jaguirre@roseville.ca.us.