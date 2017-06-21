7 Tips for Summer Pet Safety

Placer SPCA Offers Summer Pet Safety Tips

Placer County, Calif. - Summertime means fun in the sun, especially with your furry, four-legged friends. But that joy can turn to heartbreak if you're not careful.

To ensure a fun and safe summer, the Placer SPCA asks all pet parents to take note of these summer tips.

1. Keep your pet home and out of the car

The easiest way to keep your pets safe this summer is to leave them at home when running errands. On a 90-degree day, it takes less than 10 minutes for a car's interior to reach 160 degrees. Leaving your pet in the car - even for a minute - can lead to heatstroke, irreversible organ damage or death. These tragedies are 100 percent preventable.

2.Watch out for pesticides

Plant food, fertilizers, and insecticides in backyards and public spaces are more widely used during the warmer months, and can be fatal if ingested by dogs or cats.

3. Protect them from the sun

Provide plenty of shade and water for your pet at all times, and remember that pets can get sunburned too. Use sunscreen on pets with short coats, light colored noses, or fur on their ears.

4. Exercise when it's coolest

Avoid exercising your pet on hot days except earlier in the morning or later in the evening. Always have plenty of water available, and remember that asphalt and concrete can get very hot.

5. Beware of mosquitoes

Heartworm is transmitted by mosquitoes, which are more common in the summer, and can be fatal in dogs and cats. Check with your veterinarian to see if your pet should be taking heartworm medication.

6. Avoid the crowds

Consider leaving your pets behind when you go to crowded summer events like concerts or fairs. The loud noises and crowds, combined with heat, can be stressful and dangerous for most pets.

7. Track your pet

Make sure your pet has an identification tag and microchip. Microchips are available at the Placer SPCA's Companion Animal Care Center for $20 during regular business hours.