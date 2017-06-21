Firecracker Frenzy Tournament in Rocklin

3-Day Pickleball Event to Courtside Center for Second Year in Row

Rocklin, CA - Beat the heat and come find out what the fastest growing sport in the nation is all about when Courtside Pickleball Center, Lincoln Hills Pickleball Club and Placer Valley Tourism team up to bring the Firecracker Frenzy Tournament to Rocklin on July 1-3.



Pickleball is a sport that combines elements of tennis, badminton and ping-pong and is an ideal year-round activity as it can easily be played on indoor or outdoor courts. With 11 courts at Courtside Pickleball Center, it is the largest indoor pickleball facility in Northern California.

"We are so fortunate to have Courtside as it is temperature controlled, no sun issue and no wind, which makes for a perfect tournament setting especially this time of year," stated Craig Fraser, President of the Lincoln Hills Pickleball Club.



This three-day event will showcase pickleball players of all levels starting with the beginner/novice on up through 3.0, 3.5, 4.0, 4,5 divisions. Women's Doubles will play on July 1, Mixed Doubles on July 2 and finally the Men's Doubles will hit the courts on July 3.

"Last year, which was our inaugural year for the Firecracker Frenzy, we had 140 participants and we are expecting and hoping for even more this year," added Fraser.

Games will start at 8 a.m. each day and the medal rounds will begin around noon. There is no fee for spectators and concessions will be available to purchase on-site. Courtside is located at 1104 Tinker Drive in Rocklin so come check out the pickleball action that will pop like only a firecracker frenzy can!