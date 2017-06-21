Woodinville: Washington's premiere wine region
Californians love their wine. Well, guess what, so do people in Washington, who also know quite a bit about the art of winemaking. Washington is the second largest premium wine (wines sold for $8 or higher) producer in the U. S., trailing only California.
Located 30 miles northeast of Seattle, Woodinville Wine Country features 108 wineries and tasting rooms. The region is associated with wine, yet also has eight microbreweries, distilleries and cider-producing locations. Situated in the gorgeous Sammamish River Valley, Woodinville is a major foodie area as well, with restaurants open year-round and regularly pouring local wines for lunch, happy hour or dinner.
While Woodinville is a beautiful area to visit, don't expect to see rows and rows of vines like Napa. Practically all of the Woodinville wineries grow their grapes in the warm, arid climate of Eastern Washington's Columbia Valley. The sandy, gravelly soil is ideal for planting vines and growing grapes. The Columbia Valley receives protection from Seattle's marine climate by the Cascade Mountains. The valley temperatures are typically the mid-80's during the summer, a contrast to the Seattle region, which doesn't get in the 80's too often.
We visited and tasted some terrific wine from both Fidelitas and EFESTĒ, a family-owned winery with a sizable tasting room. EFESTĒ makes 16-17 different wines per year that results in 12,000 to 14,000 cases. Fidelitas benefits from the experience and knowledge of owner and winemaker, Charlie Hoppes. He is one of Washington's most respected winemakers and brings over a quarter century of know-how to every bottle.
The gem of Woodinville wine country is historic Chateau Ste. Michelle, which dates back to the 1930's and the repeal of prohibition. Chateau Ste. Michelle is not only the region's largest winery, but the largest in Washington. It uses approximately two of every three grapes that grow in Washington and many of them go toward its Riesling selections. Chateau Ste. Michelle's annual Riesling production is the most in the world.
The winery estate resides on regal grounds that are immaculately maintained, and the buildings are stately as well. The folks at Chateau Ste. Michelle say they "have combined Old World winemaking traditions with New World innovation." They maintain two separate state-of-the-art wineries, one for red wines in Canoe Ridge Estate winery in Eastern Washington, and one for whites in Woodinville.
Rocklin, Roseville Yellow Pages -Automotive | Business | Community | Education | Finance | Health | Home Improvement
Pet Care | Real Estate | Restaurants | Tech | View All | * Add/Upgrade Business
Placer County News HeadlinesSacramento Public Library seeks local authorsSacramento Public Library seeks 45 local authors to showcase their work at its upcoming local author fair
16th Annual Art, Wine and Music Festival at Squaw Valley[Olympic Valley, Calif.] - The Village at Squaw Valley announces the return of the Art, Wine and Music Festival July 8 and 9, 2017.
El Dorado Winery Association to host Blind Barrel eventPLACERVILLE, CALIF. - In raucous, rebellious and Roaring Twenties style, El Dorado Winery Association will bring wine enthusiasts together to celebrate the repeal of Prohibition
Sierra College Patrons Celebrate a Successful YearRocklin, CA --The Sierra College Patrons, a support group of the Sierra College Foundation, celebrated the year just past and installed the officers who will guide the group during
Placer County Fair Kicks Off TodayRoseville, Ca - Temperatures in triple digits will not deter the Placer County Fair from opening the annual Fair June 22-25.
The Brothers Comatose Hit the RoadSan Francisco, CA -- Americana mavens The Brothers Comatose bring their raucous, foot-stompin' live show on the road to premier venues across
Rocklin student to compete for America's Top Young ScientistSilver Spring, Md. and St. Paul, Minn. - From alternative energy to sustainable agriculture to medical advancements, today's scientific young minds work hard to solve today's biggest challenges
Roseville Landscape Makeover Contest LaunchesRoseville Environmental Utilities launched Sustain the Gains, a landscape makeover contest designed to encourage continued efficient water use.
Woodinville: Washington's premiere wine regionCalifornians love their wine. Well, guess what, so do people in Washington, who also know quite a bit about the art of winemaking.
Firecracker Frenzy Tournament in RocklinRocklin, CA - Beat the heat and come find out what the fastest growing sport in the nation is all about at the Firecracker Frenzy Tournament to Rocklin.
7 Tips for Summer Pet SafetyPlacer County, Calif. - Summertime means fun in the sun, especially with your furry, four-legged friends. But that joy can turn to heartbreak if you're not careful.
Roseville Woman Discovered Dead in Trunk of CarRoseville, CA- The Placer County Coroner has identified the woman found in the trunk of her car yesterday morning on Gerry Way as Andrea Paola Guzman Spangler, age 38 of Roseville.
NEWS: In Case You Missed It