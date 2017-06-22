Placer County Fair Kicks Off Today

Placer Co Fair Will Open Despite Heat

Roseville, Ca - Temperatures in triple digits will not deter the Placer County Fair from opening the annual Fair June 22-25. Grounds crews have been busy servicing existing coolers and they will bring in additional coolers and commercial fans for the buildings and livestock areas. They are also installing misters for cooling.

Despite the heat the entertainers will still perform, the food stands will still prepare fabulous fair food, and the kids will still show their livestock.

"The Placer County Fair has been held every year for 80 years during heat waves, rainy days, and beautiful skies. We encourage everyone to come out in the evening, drink plenty of water, and enter the exhibit and commercial buildings to cool off," said Greg Hegwer, CEO.

In celebration of their 80th birthday, the Fair is gifting the community with Free Admission for all ages, thanks to a sponsorship from Placer Valley Tourism. The line up includes music and performances on 3 stages, Mind Works interactive games, Circus Imagination, Bengal Tigers, carnival rides, community exhibits and livestock shows.

The Placer County Fair is located at 800 All America City Blvd. in Roseville. For information visit PlacerCountyFair.org.