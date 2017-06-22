Sierra College Patrons Celebrate a Successful Year

Rocklin, CA --The Sierra College Patrons, a support group of the Sierra College Foundation, celebrated the year just past and installed the officers who will guide the group during the 2017 - 2018 academic year at a potluck lunch at the home of outgoing president, Barbara Vineyard.



The 2016 - 2017 Academic year was filled with milestones and successes. Looking forward to another outstanding year of service, the Patrons new slate of officers were installed at the June meeting. Officiating over the installation was Sierra College Board of Trustees member Bob Romness . Mr. Romness, a resident of Lincoln, CA also serves as an Executive Board Member of the Placer County Foundation and is a local minister. Officers for the 2017 - 2018 academic year are as follows: President - JoAnn Cookman; Vice Presidents - Julie Stringham and Barbara Mortkowitz; Treasurer - Sharon Donaldson; Recording Secretary - Marietta Gonzales; Corresponding Secretary - Betty Wall. Barbara Vineyard will stay on and serve as Parliamentarian.

About the Sierra College Patrons

Formed in 1984, the Patrons provide financial support to the Arts and Humanities departments at Sierra College providing more than $5000 in grants each year. Grants are designed to directly affect students as much as possible. In addition, two $500 scholarships are awarded annually to deserving students in the arts including Music, Art and Drama. Seven small awards of $100 each recognize outstanding students competing in the annual student art show. Further grants may be awarded during the year to enhance the services offered by academic departments. Patrons also support the Sierra College Veteran's Program with an annual contribution. Since its inception, the Patrons have donated more than $350,000 to Sierra College, affecting and improving all aspects of campus life.



