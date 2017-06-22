El Dorado Winery Association to host Blind Barrel event
Wine enthusiasts celebrate repeal of Prohibition in Roaring Twenties style
PLACERVILLE, CALIF. - In raucous, rebellious and Roaring Twenties style, El Dorado Winery Association will bring wine enthusiasts together to celebrate the repeal of Prohibition with its second annual Blind Barrel event. Beginning at 6:00 p.m. on Saturday, July 15, 2017, the event will take place at Lava Cap Winery where attendees will enjoy live swing music, costumes, food, and fine wine from the region.
"The winemakers of El Dorado County represent everything that makes our industry compelling to those with an adventurous spirit," said Carey Skinner, President of El Dorado Winery Association. "We intentionally explore opportunities that are off the beaten path, and Blind Barrel gives us an opportunity to express that healthy sense of rebelliousness while celebrating one of the most influential moments in American history."
Prohibition had a drastic effect on winemaking in El Dorado County, where the region's first vineyard was planted in 1849. The law illegalizing alcohol production, importation, transportation and sales prompted many families to secretly produce wine in small batches at home before leaving the region to seek prosperity elsewhere. By 1936-three years after the repeal of Prohibition-only one active winery remained in El Dorado County.
Now, 81 years later, El Dorado County is home to more than 70 active wineries, 17 of which will participate in this year's Blind Barrel by offering a wide variety of local wines for tastings. The event will include several local food trucks as well as live music by Crescent Katz, a local high-energy jazz band. Attendees are encouraged to dress for the Roaring Twenties theme, with prizes available in the annual costume contest.
Attendees must be over 21 years old and tickets are $33 per person, not including tax and fees. Following last year's success, the event is expected to sell out. To purchase tickets and learn more about Blind Barrel, visit http://eldoradowines.org/blind-barrel-2017.php
