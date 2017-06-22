16th Annual Art, Wine and Music Festival at Squaw Valley
Squaw Valley mountain resort continues its exciting summer long events program
[Olympic Valley, Calif.] - The Village at Squaw Valley announces the return of the Art, Wine and Music Festival July 8 and 9, 2017. The festival takes place in the heart of Squaw Valley's village, honoring the talents of artists, crafts makers, performers and musicians, featuring wine tasting from California wineries, live musical performances across three stages and walkways lined with over 30 local and regional fine artisans. All proceeds from the Art, Wine and Music Festival benefit the amazing work of Achieve Tahoe, whose mission is to provide affordable inclusive physical and recreational activities that build health and confidence. The festival will take place on Saturday, July 8 and Sunday, July 9 from 11am to 5pm, with wine tastings beginning at 2pm.
"We're thrilled that The Village is hosting the Art, Wine and Music festival for the 16th year in a row, bringing talented musicians and artists to beautiful Squaw Valley," said Caroline Ross, executive director for the Squaw Village Neighborhood Company. "Last year, the festival raised $10,700 for our partner Achieve Tahoe, and we're proud to be continuing the tradition again in 2017."
Wine tasting will take place Saturday and Sunday from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. with participating California wineries including: Truchard Vineyards, Triennes, Pegau, Lumen Wines, Nuclear Wines, Alma De Cattleya, Experience, Owen Roe, William Harrison Vineyards & Winery, Aria Segura Viduas, Green & Red Vineyard, Banshee Wines, Hatcher Winery, Paraiso, Skinner Vineyards, Luli Wines and more. The tasting costs $25 each day and includes unlimited tastings and a souvenir wine glass.
Live musical performances from across the globe will take place Saturday and Sunday from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
The complete musical lineup is below.
Saturday, July 8
* Events Plaza Stage
o 11am-noon: Elizabeth Busch Letourneau (Latin Classical)
o 12:15pm-1:45pm: Zona Nortena (Ranchera)
o 2:15pm-3:30pm & 3:45pm-5pm: Candelaria (Cumbia)
* Funitel Plaza Stage
o 12pm-1:30pm & 2pm-3:30pm: Milton Merlos (Flamenco)
* First Street Stage
o 1:45pm-3pm & 3:15pm-4:30pm: World Beatnix (World Fusion)
Sunday, July 9
* Events Plaza Stage
o 11am-noon: Elizabeth Busch Letourneau (Latin Classical)
o 12:15pm-1:45pm: DonGato Band (Latin)
o 2:15pm-3:30pm& 3:45pm-5pm: Camino (World Fusion)
* Funitel Plaza Stage
o 12pm-1:30pm & 2pm-3:30pm: Milton Merlos (Flamenco)
* First Street Stage
o 1:45pm-3pm & 3:45pm-5 p.m.: World Beatnix (World Fusion)
Rocklin, Roseville Yellow Pages -Automotive | Business | Community | Education | Finance | Health | Home Improvement
Pet Care | Real Estate | Restaurants | Tech | View All | * Add/Upgrade Business
Placer County News HeadlinesSacramento Public Library seeks local authorsSacramento Public Library seeks 45 local authors to showcase their work at its upcoming local author fair
16th Annual Art, Wine and Music Festival at Squaw Valley[Olympic Valley, Calif.] - The Village at Squaw Valley announces the return of the Art, Wine and Music Festival July 8 and 9, 2017.
El Dorado Winery Association to host Blind Barrel eventPLACERVILLE, CALIF. - In raucous, rebellious and Roaring Twenties style, El Dorado Winery Association will bring wine enthusiasts together to celebrate the repeal of Prohibition
Sierra College Patrons Celebrate a Successful YearRocklin, CA --The Sierra College Patrons, a support group of the Sierra College Foundation, celebrated the year just past and installed the officers who will guide the group during
Placer County Fair Kicks Off TodayRoseville, Ca - Temperatures in triple digits will not deter the Placer County Fair from opening the annual Fair June 22-25.
The Brothers Comatose Hit the RoadSan Francisco, CA -- Americana mavens The Brothers Comatose bring their raucous, foot-stompin' live show on the road to premier venues across
Rocklin student to compete for America's Top Young ScientistSilver Spring, Md. and St. Paul, Minn. - From alternative energy to sustainable agriculture to medical advancements, today's scientific young minds work hard to solve today's biggest challenges
Roseville Landscape Makeover Contest LaunchesRoseville Environmental Utilities launched Sustain the Gains, a landscape makeover contest designed to encourage continued efficient water use.
Woodinville: Washington's premiere wine regionCalifornians love their wine. Well, guess what, so do people in Washington, who also know quite a bit about the art of winemaking.
Firecracker Frenzy Tournament in RocklinRocklin, CA - Beat the heat and come find out what the fastest growing sport in the nation is all about at the Firecracker Frenzy Tournament to Rocklin.
7 Tips for Summer Pet SafetyPlacer County, Calif. - Summertime means fun in the sun, especially with your furry, four-legged friends. But that joy can turn to heartbreak if you're not careful.
Roseville Woman Discovered Dead in Trunk of CarRoseville, CA- The Placer County Coroner has identified the woman found in the trunk of her car yesterday morning on Gerry Way as Andrea Paola Guzman Spangler, age 38 of Roseville.
NEWS: In Case You Missed It