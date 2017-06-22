16th Annual Art, Wine and Music Festival at Squaw Valley

Squaw Valley mountain resort continues its exciting summer long events program

[Olympic Valley, Calif.] - The Village at Squaw Valley announces the return of the Art, Wine and Music Festival July 8 and 9, 2017. The festival takes place in the heart of Squaw Valley's village, honoring the talents of artists, crafts makers, performers and musicians, featuring wine tasting from California wineries, live musical performances across three stages and walkways lined with over 30 local and regional fine artisans. All proceeds from the Art, Wine and Music Festival benefit the amazing work of Achieve Tahoe, whose mission is to provide affordable inclusive physical and recreational activities that build health and confidence. The festival will take place on Saturday, July 8 and Sunday, July 9 from 11am to 5pm, with wine tastings beginning at 2pm.

"We're thrilled that The Village is hosting the Art, Wine and Music festival for the 16th year in a row, bringing talented musicians and artists to beautiful Squaw Valley," said Caroline Ross, executive director for the Squaw Village Neighborhood Company. "Last year, the festival raised $10,700 for our partner Achieve Tahoe, and we're proud to be continuing the tradition again in 2017."

Wine tasting will take place Saturday and Sunday from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. with participating California wineries including: Truchard Vineyards, Triennes, Pegau, Lumen Wines, Nuclear Wines, Alma De Cattleya, Experience, Owen Roe, William Harrison Vineyards & Winery, Aria Segura Viduas, Green & Red Vineyard, Banshee Wines, Hatcher Winery, Paraiso, Skinner Vineyards, Luli Wines and more. The tasting costs $25 each day and includes unlimited tastings and a souvenir wine glass.

Live musical performances from across the globe will take place Saturday and Sunday from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

The complete musical lineup is below.

Saturday, July 8

* Events Plaza Stage

o 11am-noon: Elizabeth Busch Letourneau (Latin Classical)

o 12:15pm-1:45pm: Zona Nortena (Ranchera)

o 2:15pm-3:30pm & 3:45pm-5pm: Candelaria (Cumbia)

* Funitel Plaza Stage

o 12pm-1:30pm & 2pm-3:30pm: Milton Merlos (Flamenco)

* First Street Stage

o 1:45pm-3pm & 3:15pm-4:30pm: World Beatnix (World Fusion)

Sunday, July 9

* Events Plaza Stage

o 11am-noon: Elizabeth Busch Letourneau (Latin Classical)

o 12:15pm-1:45pm: DonGato Band (Latin)

o 2:15pm-3:30pm& 3:45pm-5pm: Camino (World Fusion)

* Funitel Plaza Stage

o 12pm-1:30pm & 2pm-3:30pm: Milton Merlos (Flamenco)

* First Street Stage

o 1:45pm-3pm & 3:45pm-5 p.m.: World Beatnix (World Fusion)