Sacramento Public Library seeks local authors

Sacramento, Calif. - Sacramento Public Library seeks 45 local authors to showcase their work at its upcoming local author fair being held at Central Library on Sunday, Aug. 27. The fair, which will be the third of its kind at the Library, is being provided to allow local authors the opportunity to present their new work to avid readers. Forty-five authors will be selected to participate in the fair by a committee of Library staff. Books must have been published within the past 18 months. The deadline to apply is Monday, July 10. The application can be found at www.saclibrary.org . This year's fair will feature award-winning author Reyna Grande as the keynote speaker. Grande recently released The Distance Between Us, a memoir about her life before and after illegally emigrating from Mexico to the United States.

Placer County News Headlines

Sacramento Public Library seeks 45 local authors to showcase their work at its upcoming local author fair[Olympic Valley, Calif.] - The Village at Squaw Valley announces the return of the Art, Wine and Music Festival July 8 and 9, 2017.PLACERVILLE, CALIF. - In raucous, rebellious and Roaring Twenties style, El Dorado Winery Association will bring wine enthusiasts together to celebrate the repeal of ProhibitionRocklin, CA --The Sierra College Patrons, a support group of the Sierra College Foundation, celebrated the year just past and installed the officers who will guide the group duringRoseville, Ca - Temperatures in triple digits will not deter the Placer County Fair from opening the annual Fair June 22-25.San Francisco, CA -- Americana mavens The Brothers Comatose bring their raucous, foot-stompin' live show on the road to premier venues acrossSilver Spring, Md. and St. Paul, Minn. - From alternative energy to sustainable agriculture to medical advancements, today's scientific young minds work hard to solve today's biggest challengesRoseville Environmental Utilities launched Sustain the Gains, a landscape makeover contest designed to encourage continued efficient water use.Californians love their wine. Well, guess what, so do people in Washington, who also know quite a bit about the art of winemaking.Rocklin, CA - Beat the heat and come find out what the fastest growing sport in the nation is all about at the Firecracker Frenzy Tournament to Rocklin.Placer County, Calif. - Summertime means fun in the sun, especially with your furry, four-legged friends. But that joy can turn to heartbreak if you're not careful.Roseville, CA- The Placer County Coroner has identified the woman found in the trunk of her car yesterday morning on Gerry Way as Andrea Paola Guzman Spangler, age 38 of Roseville.