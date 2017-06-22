9 Classic Songs That Stand the Test of Time

Roseville, CA- Music history is filled with terrific songs that don't always age so gracefully. They often mark a point in time and include less than stellar recordings that relegate them to the oldies bin.

Conversely, there's something magical that happens when you rediscover old songs with recordings that continue to hold up against the latest technological advancements and sound as exciting and vibrant as when you first discovered them. Nothing beats a song that durably weathers the test of time.

There are many songs worthy of inclusion, but for fun, we chose 9 of our faves. We'd love to hear from you, send us your top picks!

9 Songs That Stand the Test of Time

1- Golden Slumbers / Carry That Weight - The Beatles

Listening to Abbey Road, it's difficult to believe this album came out in the 1960's. The songwriting, production and arrangments are nothing short of phenomenal and overcome nearly 50 years of exponential technological advancements in recording. Sweet stuff.



2- Take the Long Way Home - Supertramp

This 1979 classic continues to generate that feelgood energy that spans generations. Beautifully produced, Take the Long Way Home still lights up an entire room every time it's played.

3- Moving in Stereo- The Cars

In 1978, The Cars drove into the music scene with that loveable blend of pop, rock & punk. To this day The Cars recordings still sound fantastic.

4- Could You Be Loved - Bob Marley & The Wailers

Perhaps, no artist in music history has defined their genre more than Bob Marley & The Wailers. Like many of their songs, this timeless track cuts across musical and generational divides with ease .

5- Have a Heart- Bonnie Raitt

Released on 1989's Nick of Time album, Bonnie Raitt rose into great prominence as she approached her 40th birthday. The album and this cut in particular still sound as fresh and relevant as they did back in the late 80's.

6- Babylon Sisters - Steely Dan

Off 1980's Gaucho album, the recording is flawless and the tunes are amazing. Babylon Sisters is one of those high watermarks that still blows us away 37 years on.

7- Fanfare for the Common Man - Emerson, Lake & Palmer

Originally composed by "The Dean of American Composers", Aaron Copland, progressive band Emerson, Lake & Palmer beautifully kicked it up a few notches in full rock n' roll theater effect. Always an enjoyable listen.

8- Free Fallin' - Tom Petty

A recent performance by Tom Petty at BottleRock in Napa reminded us just how much his music spans time as the younger generations of fans appeared to have a broader knowledge of his works than many his of older fans. A tip of the hat for this 1989 classic that still keeps the crowd singing.

9- Dreams - Fleetwood Mac

Off the mega selling Rumours 1977 album, Dreams is a melodic masterpiece with hypnotic drums that effortlessly transports you back in time for a trip that's always fun.