Leadership Rocklin Creates Community Leaders

Rocklin Chamber Accepting Applications for Acclaimed Program

ROCKLIN, Robin Trimble, CEO of the Rocklin Area Chamber of Commerce, announced that the Chamber will once again host the prestigious Leadership Rocklin program. The annual program, now in its 15th year, is designed for local business, civic and government leaders.

Registration is currently underway and interested parties are encouraged to contact the Chamber to initiate the application process. This acclaimed program is limited to the top 20 business leaders in the Rocklin area.

Once a month, participants meet for a day-long session that includes exclusive guest lecturers, leadership training, and unique site visits. Leadership Rocklin gives participants the distinctive opportunity to meet, connect and network with community leaders and elected officials.

Each class session is dedicated to a particular emerging topic. Sessions are facilitated by guest speakers who are experts on the subject. The schedule includes field trips, tours of various facilities throughout Rocklin and parts of Placer County, and lunch hosted by a local eatery. In addition, each class participates in a group project that will benefit the local community.

Kathie Nippert of the Rocklin Historical Society, a graduate from the 2014-15 class, enjoyed the visits and tours of community facilities such as the police and fire stations, Thunder Valley Casino Resort, Blue Line Galleries, William Jessup University and K-LOVE. She commented, "If you are looking to engage with your community, I highly recommend participating in Leadership Rocklin."

Applications for the 2017/18 session are currently being accepted at the Rocklin Area Chamber of Commerce office.

The 2017/18 session runs from September to May and meets every third Thursday, 7:30 a.m. until 3:00 p.m. with lunch provided. Since class size is limited, the class will fill up quickly.

Applicants must be Placer County residents but do not need to be members of the Rocklin Area Chamber. For a limited time, the Chamber is offering an "Emerging Leader" price of $375 (reg. $475) for business leaders who apply before Friday, July 28.

Make an impact on your community by being a member of the 2017/18 Leadership Rocklin program.

To apply or for more information, contact the Rocklin Area Chamber of Commerce at 916-624-2548.