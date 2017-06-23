Annual Warrior Golf Classic at Catta Verdera in Lincoln
WJU Athletics Hosting at Catta Verdera Country Club in Lincoln
Lincoln, CA - The yearly event is an opportunity for supporters of Jessup Athletics to join the university in an effort to raise funds in support of its 265 athletes competing in 13 sports.
"The Warrior Golf Classic is our signature fundraising event where we change student athlete's lives through athletic scholarship and operational support," said Director of Athletics Lance Von Vogt. "As our athletic department continues to grow year after year in numbers and performance, it is critical that we partner with like-minded people and businesses to ensure that we properly support our athletes - spiritually, academically, athletically and socially."
Taking place at one of the top country clubs in Northern California, registration will begin at 7:30 a.m., followed by a shotgun start at 9 a.m.
Priced at $150 per golfer, the day will include a breakfast buffet, lunch, and awards ceremony following the event where raffle prizes and auction items will be on display to support William Jessup Athletics.
Throughout the event, golfers can also participate in the on-course fun, trying out Launching for Charity's ball launcher, closest to the pin and longest drive competitions, and more.
"The 19th Annual Warrior Golf Classic is a great way for supporters to join us in our efforts as we build the next generation of leaders," said Assistant Athletic Director Brandon Bowling. "Jump in and help us lead as we take William Jessup Athletics to new heights."
Sponsorship packages are available and registration is open to the public.
"Our transformational approach to athletics is sure to impact our partners and donors in addition to our athletes. Please join us in supporting these worthy student-athletes," Von Vogt said.
Register for the Warrior Golf Classic
For further information on sponsorship packages or registration, please contact Brandon Bowling at (916) 577-2364 or email to bbowling@jessup.edu.
Rocklin, Roseville Yellow Pages -Automotive | Business | Community | Education | Finance | Health | Home Improvement
Pet Care | Real Estate | Restaurants | Tech | View All | * Add/Upgrade Business
Placer County News HeadlinesAnnual Warrior Golf Classic at Catta Verdera in LincolnLincoln, CA - WJU Athletics will be hosting the 19th Annual Warrior Golf Classic at Catta Verdera Country Club in Lincoln.
Leadership Rocklin Creates Community LeadersROCKLIN, Robin Trimble, CEO of the Rocklin Area Chamber of Commerce, announced that the Chamber will once again host the prestigious Leadership Rocklin program.
Roseville Flash Crime Report (6.23.17)Roseville, CA - Digest summary update of police activity for Roseville covering the period of June 12-22, 2017.
9 Classic Songs That Stand the Test of TimeRoseville, CA- Music history is filled with terrific songs that don't always age so gracefully. They often mark a point in time and include less than stellar recordings
Sacramento Public Library seeks local authorsSacramento Public Library seeks 45 local authors to showcase their work at its upcoming local author fair
16th Annual Art, Wine and Music Festival at Squaw Valley[Olympic Valley, Calif.] - The Village at Squaw Valley announces the return of the Art, Wine and Music Festival July 8 and 9, 2017.
El Dorado Winery Association to host Blind Barrel eventPLACERVILLE, CALIF. - In raucous, rebellious and Roaring Twenties style, El Dorado Winery Association will bring wine enthusiasts together to celebrate the repeal of Prohibition
Sierra College Patrons Celebrate a Successful YearRocklin, CA --The Sierra College Patrons, a support group of the Sierra College Foundation, celebrated the year just past and installed the officers who will guide the group during
Placer County Fair Kicks Off TodayRoseville, Ca - Temperatures in triple digits will not deter the Placer County Fair from opening the annual Fair June 22-25.
The Brothers Comatose Hit the RoadSan Francisco, CA -- Americana mavens The Brothers Comatose bring their raucous, foot-stompin' live show on the road to premier venues across
Rocklin student to compete for America's Top Young ScientistSilver Spring, Md. and St. Paul, Minn. - From alternative energy to sustainable agriculture to medical advancements, today's scientific young minds work hard to solve today's biggest challenges
Roseville Landscape Makeover Contest LaunchesRoseville Environmental Utilities launched Sustain the Gains, a landscape makeover contest designed to encourage continued efficient water use.
NEWS: In Case You Missed It