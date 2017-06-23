Annual Warrior Golf Classic at Catta Verdera in Lincoln

WJU Athletics Hosting at Catta Verdera Country Club in Lincoln

Lincoln, CA - The yearly event is an opportunity for supporters of Jessup Athletics to join the university in an effort to raise funds in support of its 265 athletes competing in 13 sports.

"The Warrior Golf Classic is our signature fundraising event where we change student athlete's lives through athletic scholarship and operational support," said Director of Athletics Lance Von Vogt. "As our athletic department continues to grow year after year in numbers and performance, it is critical that we partner with like-minded people and businesses to ensure that we properly support our athletes - spiritually, academically, athletically and socially."

Taking place at one of the top country clubs in Northern California, registration will begin at 7:30 a.m., followed by a shotgun start at 9 a.m.

Priced at $150 per golfer, the day will include a breakfast buffet, lunch, and awards ceremony following the event where raffle prizes and auction items will be on display to support William Jessup Athletics.

Throughout the event, golfers can also participate in the on-course fun, trying out Launching for Charity's ball launcher, closest to the pin and longest drive competitions, and more.

"The 19th Annual Warrior Golf Classic is a great way for supporters to join us in our efforts as we build the next generation of leaders," said Assistant Athletic Director Brandon Bowling. "Jump in and help us lead as we take William Jessup Athletics to new heights."

Sponsorship packages are available and registration is open to the public.

"Our transformational approach to athletics is sure to impact our partners and donors in addition to our athletes. Please join us in supporting these worthy student-athletes," Von Vogt said.

Register for the Warrior Golf Classic

For further information on sponsorship packages or registration, please contact Brandon Bowling at (916) 577-2364 or email to bbowling@jessup.edu.