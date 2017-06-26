Roseville Gas Prices Keep Local Travel More Affordable

Roseville, CA - The easing of gas prices in Roseville continues into late June as Placer County travel costs decline.

While local prices are hovering around $2.55 per gallon for regular unleaded, other parts of the state aren't so lucky. If you're traveling south along major corridors, be prepared for prices well over $3 per gallon. If you're sticking around Roseville, Rocklin and Placer County, great deals on gas can be had with a little research. Here's the latest deals in Roseville.

Lowest Gas Prices in Roseville Roseville Gas Prices provided by GasBuddy.com

Sacramento, CA, June 26- Average retail gasoline prices in Sacramento have fallen 3.6 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.88/g yesterday, according to GasBuddy's daily survey of 720 gas outlets in Sacramento. This compares with the national average that has fallen 2.6 cents per gallon in the last week to $2.25/g, according to gasoline price website GasBuddy.com.



Including the change in gas prices in Sacramento during the past week, prices yesterday were 14.7 cents per gallon higher than the same day one year ago and are 17.7 cents per gallon lower than a month ago. The national average has decreased 11.5 cents per gallon during the last month and stands 5.7 cents per gallon lower than this day one year ago.



According to GasBuddy historical data, gasoline prices on June 26 in Sacramento have ranged widely over the last five years:

$2.74/g in 2016, $3.23/g in 2015, $4.01/g in 2014, $3.89/g in 2013 and $3.75/g in 2012.



Areas in California and their current gas price climate:

Stockton- $2.86/g, down 8.4 cents per gallon from last week's $2.94/g.

Modesto- $2.84/g, down 5.2 cents per gallon from last week's $2.89/g.

Oakland- $3.02/g, down 4.2 cents per gallon from last week's $3.06/g.



"As motorists pack their cars in preparation for the July 4 holiday, gasoline prices continue their widespread drop, falling in all five states over the last week, as retail prices play catch up to the falling price of crude oil," said Patrick DeHaan, senior petroleum analyst at GasBuddy. "Michigan, Indiana, Ohio, Kentucky and Illinois saw prices rise slightly due only to the fact that gas prices had fallen so significantly that stations in those areas were selling under their cost, prompting an adjustment. For the rest of the country, the downward momentum has continued and may do so again this week, so long as there's no sudden reversal in the price of crude oil. It's amazing we're staring at some of the cheapest prices of the year as the holiday comes into view," DeHaan said.



About GasBuddy

GasBuddy is the technology company changing the way more than 60 million consumers find, purchase, and save money on gasoline. Founded in 2000, the original GasBuddy website was a pioneer in crowd-sourced information, leveraging technology, big data, and a passionate community that now connects more than 60 million users with real-time, accurate fuel pricing information as well as reliable reviews of gas station amenities and services. The app and website have the most accurate and real-time fuel prices at over 140,000 unique stations in the United States, Canada, and Australia and is the most comprehensive money-saving companion while on the road. GasBuddy is available on all mobile platforms. For more information, visit www.gasbuddy.com.