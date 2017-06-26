Santa Monica, CA- The glowing rays of the summer sun warm your skin, the cool ocean waves crash at your sand covered feet while the playful sights and sounds of summer envelop you from every direction. Welcome to Santa Monica, one of Southern California's iconic beach destinations.

In between shows over at Pasadena's Arroyo Seco Weekend, we grabbed an early breakfast and make a beeline for the beach. With luck on our side, the trek was a unusually brief 35 minutes by car with nary a glimpse of the infamous Los Angeles traffic bog.

We pull into town at the historic Santa Monica Pier and promptly park at the adjacent lot on the Pacific Coast Highway. A day parking pass is a reasonable $12 and gives you easy beachside and pier access. Be sure to arrive early.

Santa Monica has a rich, varied and well documented history in large part due to its proximity to Hollywood and the multitudes of the Los Angeles metropolitan area. A few Google searches will help keep you busy with a full tourist itinerary if that's your thing.

However, today we've arrived here with the simple and singular purpose of snagging some beach time. Having been raised at a beach town along the east coast, the endless lure of the sea and a boardwalk pier never escapes. Once the sand hit our feet, space and time disappeared under the grin of our huge smiles. We are happily at home here.

Boasting over 300 days a year of sunshine and exceptional weather, the beach at Santa Monica is an ideal way to spend the day. Turn your phone off, forget your schedules and absorb the sun and invigorating sea air. For people watching and a bite to eat, spend some time walking the pier. You're sure to spot a fascinating and diverse stew of characters that give Santa Monica a unique and flavorful identity all its own.

While there's all sorts and amusement and entertainment in Santa Monica worthy of full vacation's worth of exploration, for today in Santa Monica, life's a beach.

