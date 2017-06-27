Placer County Meals on Wheels Contract Awarded
Funding Will Increase Hot Meal Delivery Services to Homebound Seniors
(Auburn, CA) - Seniors First has been awarded home delivered meals funding to once again operate the Placer County Meals on Wheels program for 2017 - 2020 by Agency on Aging/Area 4. The funding will enable Seniors First to increase its meal delivery service to homebound seniors who meet the Older Americans Act's home delivered meal funding criteria. Seniors First anticipates that with this funding the organization will be able to serve an additional 450 homebound seniors who might otherwise go without a meal.
Meals on Wheels is the nation's oldest and largest community-based senior nutrition organization, and supports the more than 5,000 senior nutrition programs across the country dedicated to addressing senior hunger and isolation. This network exists in virtually every community in America and delivers the nutritious meals and friendly visits that enable America's seniors to live nourished lives with independence and dignity.
The recent contract award from Agency on Aging/Area 4 will make Seniors First the only designated MOW provider in the area. With the addition of this contract, Seniors First will now offer three senior nutrition programs - Meals on Wheels Placer County and MyMeals home delivered meals, and Senior Cafés community dining rooms - expanding nutrition options for seniors and the homebound who now have access to hot nutritious meals, no matter their income or physical limitations. Meals for all three Seniors First senior nutrition programs are prepared locally, meet federal senior nutrition guidelines, and have different menu options every month.
With the addition of the home delivered meal contract and increase in the number of home deliveries, Seniors First finds itself in need of additional volunteer delivery drivers. If you or someone you know would like to get involved or get more information on senior nutrition options, please contact (530) 889-9500 or visit http://SeniorsFirst.org.
