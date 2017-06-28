Country Artist Jerrod Niemann in Rocklin at Quarry Park July 16
Jerrod Niemann known for #1 Hits Including "Lover, Lover" and "Drink To That All Night," with "God Made A Woman"
Nashville, Tenn. - Platinum-selling country artist Jerrod Niemann is bringing a great time, with his energetic and entertaining live show, to Country at the Quarry in Rocklin, CA, on Sunday, July 16. Special guests include Chuck Wicks and Brodie Stewart. The critically acclaimed country singer-songwriter, with #1 hits including "Lover, Lover" and "Drink To That All Night," is at radio now with stunning ballad, "God Made A Woman."
Prolific Nashville hitmaker Jerrod Niemann is speaking from his heart - instead of his liver - with his romantic new single, "God Made A Woman," now impacting Country radio. Fueled by a nearly decade-long career, Niemann is digging deeper with his forthcoming Curb Records album featuring an uplifting duet, "A Little More Love," with good friend and labelmate Lee Brice. Known for clever wordplay and attention-grabbing lyrics, the highly engaging singer-songwriter last topped country charts with his PLATINUM-certified multi-week No. 1 anthem, "Drink to That All Night," from HIGH NOON - on which he co-wrote eight of the 12 tracks. Niemann first burst onto the scene in 2010, with his critically-acclaimed major-label debut, JUDGE JERROD & THE HUNG JURY, which skyrocketed PLATINUM-certified No. 1 smash "Lover, Lover" and GOLD-certified Top 5 "What Do You Want." His second release, FREE THE MUSIC, included Top 15 "Shinin' On Me" and poignant ballad "Only God Could Love You More." From Academy of Country Music, Country Music Association, and CMT Award nominations, to headlining and touring with some of country's hottest acts: Dierks Bentley, Brad Paisley, and Keith Urban, Niemann continues to make his mark by creatively pushing boundaries all while offering a sincere nod to the legends before him.
WHEN:
Sunday, July 16, 2017
6:00 pm
WHERE:
Platinum Living Amphitheater at Quarry Park
4000 Rocklin Road
Rocklin, CA 95677
TICKETS: Tickets $25+. Visit here for additional details.
For tour dates and more information on Jerrod Niemann, visit www.jerrodniemannofficial.com
