A Touch of Understanding named Nonprofit of the Year

ROSEVILLE - Today Assemblyman Kevin Kiley, R-Rocklin, honored A Touch of Understanding as Nonprofit of the Year. Based in Granite Bay, the nonprofit educates elementary and high school students throughout the greater Sacramento area about the challenges associated with disabilities and the importance of acceptance and mutual respect. "For over two decades A Touch of Understanding has been a voice for some of the most vulnerable members of our community," Assemblyman Kiley said. "Their efforts help bring our community closer together, touching more than 10,000 students each year through engaging programs that promote empathy and understanding." "Receiving the Nonprofit of the Year award is indeed a rare honor," said Leslie DeDora, Founder and Executive Director of A Touch of Understanding. "The nonprofit arena is filled with dedicated individuals working tirelessly on behalf of others. To be chosen among this group is both humbling and inspiring."

Placer County News Headlines

