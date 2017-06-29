Roseville Police Chief to take helm in Sacramento

Roseville, CA- Roseville's Police Chief Daniel Hahn heads to bigger challenge as next police chief of Sacramento. Roseville's City Manager Rob Jensen issued the following comments.

Today you will be hearing in news reports that the City of Sacramento has made a conditional offer to our Police Chief Daniel Hahn, to be its next police chief. The official announcement will come following the completion of a background check that is mandatory for law enforcement personnel. This could take up to four weeks to finalize.

I want to take this opportunity to thank Chief Hahn for the outstanding leadership he has provided in the six years he has served our city. During his tenure and with fantastic team work of the Roseville PD, our crime rates for violent and property crimes hit a 20-year low, and Roseville was named 21st safest city in the nation.

He reorganized patrol structure and strengthened the department's focus on neighborhood relationships and community policing. He initiated an innovative social services division, which proactively works with community members who are facing challenges and connects them to appropriate services. It is also part of an interdepartmental team that coordinates resources and strategies to address issues arising from homelessness. He's been at the helm as our City focused on a One City approach to serving our community, strengthening ties and working together in new and effective ways to tackle problems in Roseville.

We are happy that our region will continue to benefit from his excellent leadership. City of Sacramento is where Chief Hahn has spent the majority of his career and we know he has a lot to offer as it continues to grow and evolve. Our cities work together on a variety of issues from safety to transportation to economic development, and this partnership will only grow stronger with Chief Hahn at the helm of the Sacramento PD.

Chief Hahn created an incredibly effective team that will continue to work well during this change in leadership. I want to thank Chief Hahn and the command staff for their leadership, and the entire department for their dedication to the Roseville community.