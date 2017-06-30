Roseville City Council Approves $507 Million Budget
Roseville, CA - The Roseville City Council approved the City's operating budget for Fiscal Year 2017-2018 at its June 22, 2017 meeting. The $507 million citywide budget includes the City's General Fund departments, Roseville Electric Utility, Water Utility, Wastewater Utility and Solid Waste Utility.
The General Fund portion is $137 million. The General Fund, which receives approximately 60 percent of its revenue from a portion of sales and property taxes collected in the city, funds services including public safety, public works, parks, recreation, and libraries.
The City Council held a budget workshop on April 17 to discuss options to close a projected $2 million gap in the FY 2017-18 General Fund budget.
Options included the elimination of vacant, funded positions; revenue enhancements; and service-level reductions such as reduced maintenance levels in city parks and urban forest and reduced hours for libraries and Maidu Museum.
While the reduction in overall staffing is not significant, it will affect current service levels in some programs areas and will limit the City's capacity to expand services.
In April, the Roseville City Council approved an effort called "Engage Roseville: A Community Conversation about Priorities" to get community input to help stabilize the General Fund budget in coming years.
Extending through Spring 2018, the effort will involve residents, businesses, and others who have a stake in Roseville's quality of life, in prioritizing city services and looking at options to match services levels with revenues.
A key component will be the volunteer Community Priorities Advisory Committee (CPAC). All meeting are open to the public. The application period for Council appointment to the CPAC runs through May 26.
Rocklin, Roseville Yellow Pages -Automotive | Business | Community | Education | Finance | Health | Home Improvement
Pet Care | Real Estate | Restaurants | Tech | View All | * Add/Upgrade Business
Placer County News HeadlinesRoseville City Council Approves $507 Million BudgetThe Roseville City Council approved the city's $507 million operating budget for Fiscal Year 2017-2018.
Seattle: A summertime playground for touristsSeattle, WA - It doesn't take long for a visitor to arrive at the realization that there's a mind-blowing natural beauty to the Seattle region.
Roseville Police Chief to take helm in SacramentoRoseville, CA- Roseville's Police Chief Daniel Hahn heads to bigger challenge as next police chief of Sacramento.
A Touch of Understanding named Nonprofit of the YearROSEVILLE - Today Assemblyman Kevin Kiley, R-Rocklin, honored A Touch of Understanding as Nonprofit of the Year.
$275,000 Grant for Roseville Homeless ShelterThe Placer County Board of Supervisors agreed to grant $275,000 to The Gathering Inn, a Roseville-based homeless shelter program
Country Artist Jerrod Niemann in Rocklin at Quarry Park July 16Nashville, Tenn. - Platinum-selling country artist Jerrod Niemann is bringing a great time, with his energetic and entertaining live show, to Country at the Quarry in Rocklin, CA, on Sunday, July 16
Autism Grant Aims to Improve Schools Practices (Sacramento, Calif)- The UC Davis MIND Institute has received a 3-year, $1.4 million grant to study how to build a statewide network to improve use of evidence-based practices for students with autism spectrum disorders
Placer County Meals on Wheels Contract Awarded Seniors First has been awarded home delivered meals funding to once again operate the Placer County Meals on Wheels program for 2017 - 2020
Arroyo Seco Weekend in Pasadena a Family Friendly Festival ExperiencePasadena, CA- The hot and humid weather in Pasadena this past weekend caught us a bit off guard as we strolled alongside the Rose Bowl headed for the inaugural Arroyo Seco Weekend Festival
Santa Monica: Life's a BeachSanta Monica, CA- The glowing rays of the summer sun warm your skin, the cool ocean waves crash at your sand covered feet while the playful sights and sounds of summer
15 Tips for Surviving Summer With Chronic Lung Disease(SACRAMENTO, Calif.) - Summer days of high heat and poor air quality can be extremely challenging for those with COPD, asthma, pulmonary fibrosis and other lung conditions
Roseville to Showcase Big Trucks this JulyRoseville, CA - Watch our utility trucks lift, scope, suck and crush at Big Trucks Summer on Thursday mornings in July.
NEWS: In Case You Missed It