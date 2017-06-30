Roseville City Council Approves $507 Million Budget

Roseville, CA - The Roseville City Council approved the City's operating budget for Fiscal Year 2017-2018 at its June 22, 2017 meeting. The $507 million citywide budget includes the City's General Fund departments, Roseville Electric Utility, Water Utility, Wastewater Utility and Solid Waste Utility.

The General Fund portion is $137 million. The General Fund, which receives approximately 60 percent of its revenue from a portion of sales and property taxes collected in the city, funds services including public safety, public works, parks, recreation, and libraries.

The City Council held a budget workshop on April 17 to discuss options to close a projected $2 million gap in the FY 2017-18 General Fund budget.

Options included the elimination of vacant, funded positions; revenue enhancements; and service-level reductions such as reduced maintenance levels in city parks and urban forest and reduced hours for libraries and Maidu Museum.

While the reduction in overall staffing is not significant, it will affect current service levels in some programs areas and will limit the City's capacity to expand services.

In April, the Roseville City Council approved an effort called "Engage Roseville: A Community Conversation about Priorities" to get community input to help stabilize the General Fund budget in coming years.

Extending through Spring 2018, the effort will involve residents, businesses, and others who have a stake in Roseville's quality of life, in prioritizing city services and looking at options to match services levels with revenues.

A key component will be the volunteer Community Priorities Advisory Committee (CPAC). All meeting are open to the public. The application period for Council appointment to the CPAC runs through May 26.